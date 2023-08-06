Sky Bet Sunday Series tips: Haydock mud-lovers

Wind You Neck In - 5.15 Haydock

Bounced back from a poor run at Ascot when returned to bad ground at Sandown last month and he's got two soft-ground wins to his name from his juvenile campaign too. Looks on a fair mark and likely to be in the mix once more.

Top weights so often dominate in nurseries and this Calyx colt rates a strong contender off a mark of 83 on handicap debut. He's won a Beverley maiden and a Doncaster novice the twice he's encountered soft ground, looking less effective on a sounder surface in between, and could take plenty of catching if getting into a rhythm out in front again.

Another handicap newcomer with proven form in the mud, the daughter of Blame left her previous form behind when gliding through the heavy ground in a mile novice event here last month and her stamina should come into play over the same course and distance this evening.

