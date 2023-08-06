Sky Bet Sunday Series tips: Haydock mud-lovers

We pick out three horses on today's Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Haydock who should relish the heavy conditions.
Bounced back from a poor run at Ascot when returned to bad ground at Sandown last month and he's got two soft-ground wins to his name from his juvenile campaign too. Looks on a fair mark and likely to be in the mix once more.
Top weights so often dominate in nurseries and this Calyx colt rates a strong contender off a mark of 83 on handicap debut. He's won a Beverley maiden and a Doncaster novice the twice he's encountered soft ground, looking less effective on a sounder surface in between, and could take plenty of catching if getting into a rhythm out in front again.
Another handicap newcomer with proven form in the mud, the daughter of Blame left her previous form behind when gliding through the heavy ground in a mile novice event here last month and her stamina should come into play over the same course and distance this evening.
Haydock:
3.45 Manila Scouse 85/40 from 5/2
4.15 Super Schwartz 11/2 from 6/1
4.45 Impeller 15/2 from 9/1
5.15 Three Yorkshiremen 9/2 from 8/1
5.45 Nellie Leylax 4/5 from 6/4
6.15 Nigiri 13/8 from 11/5
6.45 Nathanael Greene 10/3 from 5/1
