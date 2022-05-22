Walbank booked his Royal Ascot ticket with a facile victory at York - the second meeting of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.

Hamilton kicked off the bigger and better 2022 Sky Bet Sunday Series a fortnight ago and there was more quality action from the Knavesmire this weekend, headed by speedy juvenile Walbank. Trained by David Loughnane and ridden by Silvestre De Sousa in the colours of AMO Racing Limited, the Kodiac colt built on his promising Ascot debut second earlier in the month to run out a ready seven-length winner at odds of 2/7. Sky Bet reacted by making Walbank 8/1 for the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting next month, while he is 7/1 with Unibet for the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Earlier on the card, our Punting Pointers duo of Rory Delargy and David Massey struck gold when Topanticipation won the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series Apprentice Handicap. Tipped at 12/1 in the profitable daily tipping column, the Harry Eustace-trained five-year-old returned a 7/1 winner under Pierre-Louis Jamin.

Showtime Mahomes (12/1) won the Sky Bet Sunday Series Dash Handicap for trainer Grant Tuer, who was the leading trainer across the Sunday Series meetings last summer, while Karl Burke's Eilean Dubh became the first double winner of this year's series when following up his Hamilton success off a 5lb higher mark in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap.