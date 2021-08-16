Sky Bet Sunday Series review: Trainer Grant Tuer wins Stable Staff Bonus

Tuer has enjoyed a really productive 2021, recording impressive win strike-rates throughout April (26%), May (23%), June (33%), July (23%) and August (32%), before picking up his second winner of September courtesy of Lezardrieux (17/2) in Sunday's Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap.

The four-year-old has done nothing but improve in the last 12 months and shrugged off another 2lb rise for his recent Catterick success with a game victory, sticking on well to win by a neck having hit the front inside the final 100 yards.

The win sealed the Stable Staff Bonus for his team after ending the inaugural Sky Bet-backed Sunday Series with two winners and four places, just edging out fellow trainer Jim Goldie who had two winners but only three places.

Tuer said on ITV Racing: "You can't do it without the staff, you can't ride them all out yourself, or feed them all yourself.

"It's great from Sky Bet putting the money up for the stable staff, it's superb.

"It's not easy getting staff and it's long hours and hard work. There are seven or eight of them in the yard but I give them this cheque (£10,000) tomorrow they'll all be in Tenerife for the week and I'll be on my own!

"The year couldn't have gone better really, we've got 42 winners on the board and we're thrilled."