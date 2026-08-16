Sky Bet Sunday Series review and free video replays from Pontefract

"She feels like a six furlong filly to me. They've tried her over seven. I think this track probably helped her as well. They went a nice gallop and she was able to travel away in behind them at her own pace and she was happy."

"A drop back in grade today and she was just too good for them, different class.

"She's obviously been very highly tried and been competitive at it," Tudhope told ITV Racing.

Tudhope switched his mount wide as the leaders took the turn into the straight and America Queen then picked up stylishly when asked to go and win her race, crossing the line with four lengths in hand of Ruby's Angel who, in turn, was one and a quarter lengths clear of Arabian Dusk.

America Queen broke well for Danny Tudhope who settled the filly behind the early pace set by Brazilian Rose and Miss Nightcap.

Richard Hughes' charge was sent off the 11/10 favourite for the Listed EBF Sky Bet Club Flying Fillies' Stakes having finished a good fourth behind Flora Of Bermuda in a Group 3 at York last time.

Rest of the action as Frank scoops bonus

Tudhope was completing a quickfire double having guided the in-form Luna Celeste (15/8 favourite) to a third success of the season in the Sky Bet For The Fans Fillies' Handicap.

Jackie Clover, representing the winning stable, said: "I thought she took another step up today. She's done nothing but improve, physically, mentally, and I think she's a really progressive filly.

"She's improved for the step up in trip and is very straightforward, you can stick her in behind, you can make the running and that makes her a joy."

Fuel The Jet is on course to represent the stable in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes during the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York and Clover confirmed that the Group 3 was the aim, saying: "That's the plan. He worked nicely in the week. He won a novice which, historically, throws up good horses and we think a lot of him."

Round The Table, though, may not take his chance in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes as Clover explained: "He's a horse we really like but it looks a Group 1 in all but name. We have Al Nayyir in the Lonsdale who has a great track record and this is the natural place to go. York put up great prize money and we're looking forward to it."

It proved a good start to the Sky Bet Sunday Series meeting for favourite backers as Varzi (4/5 favourite) readily landed the odds in the Enter The ITV7 For Free EBF Novice Stakes.

Jockey Sam James said of the Karl Burke trained runner: "Very straightforward. We were very keen to make our experience count. I got into a lovely rhythm on the front end and we were going a nice gallop because I was able to because I was on a nice horse.

"He's picked up well. I actually thought something was going to come to me because he was pricking his ears so I gave him a reminder and looked round and realised I was as far clear as I was.

"He might even get another furlong. He's still raw, a big baby and will hopefully keep improving."

There was to be no immediate respite for the bookmakers as High Degree (6/4 favourite) was a cosy winner of the fourth, the Sky Bet Price Boosts Handicap and Fluoresence (2/1 favourite) followed suit in the fifth, the Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap.

There was some respite, although possibly not a lot given his popularity, when Letsbefrank (9/2) won the Sky Bet Extra Place Handicap for Jim Goldie and Lauren Young before The Good Biscuit (10/1) continued the good runs of Ruth Carr and Joanna Mason in the Sky Bet Proud To Support Young Lives vs Cancer Handicap.

Victory for Letsbefrank remarkably saw him win the Sky Bet Sunday Series bonus for a second time having also collected the spoils in 2024.

The bonus of £100,000 is awarded to the connections of any horse who wins three times during the Sky Bet Sunday Series.