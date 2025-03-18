Sky Bet Sunday Series returns including new Jorvik Shield for jockeys

The ever-popular series is a strategic collaboration between Flutter, RMG, ITV and the host racecourses and has now delivered more than £4m in additional prizemoney since its launch in 2021.

The series will span six fixtures at Musselburgh (April 13, 2025), Newmarket (May 18), Chelmsford City (June 1), Hamilton Park (June 15), Haydock Park (August 10) and York (September 8).

As always, there will be a host of prizes on offer, including £100,000 to the connections of the first horse to win three races across the Series.

Jim Goldie was successful last year, courtesy of Letsbefrank and said: "Hearing that the Sky Bet Sunday Series is back in 2025 is fantastic news. It's brilliant prize money and we will be aiming plenty of horses at the £100,000 bonus. Thank you to Sky Bet for their continued sponsorship of this great initiative."

The Series is being run in association with HorsePWR and the charity partner is Retraining of Racehorses , British horseracing's official charity for the welfare of horses who have retired from racing. Horse welfare initiatives will be a key focus throughout the Series. Those wishing to donate can do so via the QR Code.

Gabi Whitfield, Head of Welfare Communications, Great British Racing said: “It’s fantastic to have the Sky Bet Sunday Series partner with the sport’s HorsePWR campaign. We want to show the public how British racing puts the welfare of the horse at the heart of all it does. It’s about bringing the stories and the facts to life and we’re looking forward to working with the team to do this across the six Sunday fixtures.”

David Catlow, Managing Director of Retraining of Racehorses, said: “We’re delighted to have been selected as Sky Bet Sunday Series’ charity partner for 2025. This partnership provides excellent exposure for RoR’s work in the aftercare of former racehorses and demonstrates how these incredible animals can go on to have fulfilling second careers after their retirement from racing. It’s a fantastic opportunity to highlight the versatility and potential of Thoroughbreds, showing the public that life after racing can be just as rewarding for these horses. We look forward to working with Sky Bet and the Sunday Series to further our mission of promoting the wellbeing of former racehorses.”

Jockeys and their agents will no doubt again be targeting the series, and the inaugural Jorvik Shield and a £25,000 first prize for the jockey who picks up most points across the series, with £5,000 on offer for second, and £3,000 for third.

Stable Staff will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, with a total of £15,000 (£10k, £3k, £2k) to be paid out to the stable staff of the first three trainers in the Series. In addition, Sky Bet will once again kindly sponsor and offer £250 for the Best Turned Out in each race.

Michael Shinners, Head of Sports PR , Sky Bet said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Sunday Series once again. We are thrilled to welcome HorsePWR and Retraining Of Racehorses as the charity partner for the series. The racing is always very competitive and it’s a sponsorship we very much look forward too”.