Sir Ian's pride and joy was going for his third win in the Sky Bet Sunday Series – which, if successful, would have landed him and his daughter, Catriona, the bumper pay-out.

The Keith Dalgleish-trained Evaluation looked the winner everywhere but on the line, going down by a nose to Duke Of Verona.

Speaking on Monday, Sir Ian, who is also Chairman of Hamilton Racecourse, said: “I’ve owned horses for 25 years, and won the Zetland Gold Cup, but have never felt excitement like that before. We were happy the way the race developed, given his poor draw, but both Keith and I thought he had been caught on the line. ITV’s Luke Harvey couldn’t believe how relaxed I was after, but, as I said to him, racing is full of highs and lows, and we never expected to be in this position in the first place.

“And that’s the beauty of the Sunday Series, it’s given a certain grade of horses the opportunity to perform on a stage with excellent prize-money and bonuses on offer. I thought the TV coverage was excellent too – especially for those learning about the sport. It’s been a great concept and hopefully the Series will be around for years to come.”