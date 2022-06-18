On very testing going, the jockeys occasionally race wide in search of better ground, swinging across to the stand side in the straight.

Despite the gradients, the run-in is only two furlongs long and prominent racers can prove difficult to peg back, certainly in races up to a mile and a quarter.

Running style

The tactical advantage front-runners have in any given race, both on the Flat and over jumps, should never be underestimated. For example, if you had backed every horse who recorded a Timeform EPF (Early Position Figure) of 1 in British Flat races since the start of the 2017 season, you would be operating at a strike rate of 17.98% and celebrating a profit of over 21,000 points at Betfair SP.

By contrast, the statistics tell us that backing hold-up horses simply doesn’t pay in the long run. Horses who recorded an EPF of 4 (towards rear) in British Flat races during the same period have a strike rate of 7.55%, while horses who recorded an EPF of 5 (in rear) have performed worse still with a strike rate of just 5.51%.

Timeform EPFs range from 1 to 5 and help to explain where a horse was positioned during a race. An EPF of 1 is recorded by a horse who led and an EPF of 5 is recorded by a horse who was held up.

It’s worth pointing out that these figures can vary drastically from one course to the next. At one end of the spectrum there is Epsom, where front-runners have a strike rate of 27.38% since the start of the 2017 season, and at the other end there is Ascot, where front-runners have a strike rate of just 10.50% for the same period.

Like Epsom, Pontefract is a track where front-runners seem to be particularly effective. For context, horses who recorded an EPF of 1 have a strike rate of 26.09% in all Flat races run at Pontefract since the start of the 2017 season, leaving it behind Epsom and ahead of Ripon (23.84%), Chester (23.36%) and Beverley (23.20%) among the top five tracks for front-runners in Britain.

Meanwhile, horses who recorded an EPF of 2 have a strike rate of 13.35% in all Flat races run at Pontefract since the start of the 2017 season, once again faring better than horses who recorded an EPF of 3 (9.35%), 4 (7.57%) or 5 (5.20%).