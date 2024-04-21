Sky Bet Sunday Series: Newmarket Tips and Horses to Follow

The Sky Bet Sunday Series heads to Flat racing’s HQ for the first time this weekend. Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson, who was on the mark with Ice Max (15/8) at the Series opener at Musselburgh, crunches the numbers on Newmarket’s seven-race offering.

THE BEST BET - MAHBOOB (4.45)

Unbeaten in two starts at Lingfield under Jim Crowley, this impeccably-bred son of Sea The Stars looks a potential Group horse in the making. He clearly had his share of issues as a young horse, having already been gelded prior to his belated racecourse debut little more than a fortnight before his fourth birthday. However, he showed a determined attitude to overcome noticeable inexperience to beat a filly who was placed in a Listed race on her next start. He then readily repelled a promising type over the same 1m2f trip at the beginning of April, despite again showing signs of greenness in having to make his own running. A switch from the Surrey sand to the wide open green spaces of Newmarket will represent quite the change for MAHBOOB, who makes his handicap debut off a mark of 91. He gets 3lb from top-weight Daysofourlives but has to concede plenty of experience to that rival and bottom-weight Lough Leane, who’s stepping up in class and trip having reeled off an all-weather five-timer. While they rate the main dangers, it may well be Mahboob’s own inexperience which poses the chief threat to the chances of this hugely-promising John and Thady Gosden inmate from extending his unbeaten record to three. If he overcomes it and wins well, this might be the one and only time we see him in a handicap. The Inside Word: “Mahboob has done really well, although he was greener last time than on his debut. John’s very happy with him but he needs experience, so running at Newmarket will do him a lot of good. We’ll see how he gets on tomorrow, but if he wins then we’ll probably look for something at Ascot.” - Richard Hills, racing manager

THE NEXT BEST - PEPSI CAT (6.15)

With form figures of 122221113315 since dropping back to 5f, PEPSI CAT has become a sprinter you can set your watch by. Ideally to 59 or 60 seconds, as it's at tracks where that is the standard time for 5f races that trainer Stephen Hollinshead and jockey Dougie Costello feel she's at her best. Tough and reliable, Hollinshead’s mare has barely put a foot wrong on the all-weather this winter, climbing the best part of 30lb in the ratings since scoring off a mark of 58 at Bath last August. She narrowly missed out on securing some valuable Black Type in a Listed race back at Bath a month ago, when she was denied a clear run at a critical point. Given she faced a tricky task at the weights that day behind the likes of Adaay In Devon and Vadream (both subsequently runners-up in Group 3s), a 1lb rise for Pepsi Cat’s return to handicap company may not stop her from regaining the winning thread, especially as Thunder Roar and Ready Freddie Go are forward-going types who are likely to provide the strong pace set-up on which she thrives. The Inside Word: “Pepsi Cat has really found her rhythm now. Steph’s done a great job in minding her and allowing her to strengthen up and improve with age and experience. I was gutted we didn’t quite get some Black Type for her last time, but the pace wasn’t as strong as I’d hoped for and then I just didn’t get the gap when I needed it. Her best performances come when things get tight and she can come between horses with a late burst, and on 59 or 60-second tracks where there’s stiff finish. She's very tough and I expect her to run a typically solid race.” - Dougie Costello, jockey

THE EACH-WAY BET - GREAT MAX (5.15)