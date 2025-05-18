Sky Bet Sunday Series Newmarket review, results and free video replays

Graham Clark is at Newmarket for the second meeting in the Sky Bet Sunday Series where Charlie Appleby unleashed a smart colt.

Treanmor booked his ticket to Royal Ascot in the manner of a horse with a big future ahead of him when running out a decisive winner of the Enter ITV7 For Free Novice Stakes at Newmarket. Purchased for two million euros as a yearling, the Charlie Appleby-trained son of Frankel demonstrated why connections were keen to secure his services when turning the six furlong contest into a one horse race. Settled in amongst runners early on the 30/100 favourite moved menacingly into contention under William Buick approaching the final furlong before being called on for his maximum effort. A quick shake of the reins saw the odds-on market leader put distance between himself and his rivals in a matter of strides before crossing the four lengths clear of Vlad to give Appleby and Buick back-to-back wins in the race having landed it 12 months ago with Ancient Truth.

Appleby said: “There had been plenty of noise about him as his homework had been quite good and the two year olds, so far to date, have been running well so we had a decent level of what we were coming up here with and he has duly done what we expected. “We didn’t really have a plan as such. I said to William if there is a gallop on great then take a lead, but there wasn’t much of a gallop on, as we half expected. "William said he wasn’t keen and that when he dropped him in behind one he dropped his head and he did it all the right way round. He felt he would improve a lot mentally for the whole experience today. “I would say he is probably a sharper model than Ancient Truth. He is an exciting horse for sure.” Although Treanmor was given quotes of 5/1 for the Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting by both Paddy Power and Sky Bet, Appleby stressed that he would be stepped up to seven furlongs for a tilt at the Listed Chesham Stakes instead. Appleby added: “We had him pencilled in as a Chesham horse and he qualifies for that under the Frankel banner so that is hopefully where we will aim for now. “I imagine we won’t give him another run now as we would be getting a bit close for these types of horses.” However, while Treanmor is likely to be an absentee from the Coventry Stakes the Godolphin handler is likely to be represented in the six furlong Group Two prize by Wise Approach, who finished fourth at York on Thursday. He added: “He got beat at York the other day. However, I thought he ran a very good race under a penalty. I don’t mind if they get beat before Ascot as it cuts their teeth a little bit more and he has gained some more experience.”

Frank lands a gamble Expect to see the sight of Be Frank appearing in more Sky Bet Sunday Series races over the course of the season after opening his account for Ian Williams in the Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap. Without a win in his previous six outings for Williams, after being picked up for 56,000 guineas at last year's July Sale at Tattersalls, the gelded son of Cable Bay set the record straight on his first start of 2025. Racing over the far side group the 15/2 chance, who was previously trained by Henry Candy, burst through strongly under Cieren Fallon before pulling out plenty to score by a length and a half. Angus Adams, assistant trainer, said: “We got him out of the July Sale last year and we had specifically targeted him as he had good form over six and seven furlongs for Henry Candy. “He took time to get used to our gallops, but he has come back this year a much stronger and fresher horse. “The Sky Bet Sunday Series was the target for him. We didn’t get in at Musselburgh, but thankfully he has come here and won. He is pretty versatile and can go over six or seven furlongs. I’d say we will look at a few more of these races as they are worth going for.”

Spring springs back to form Spring Is Sprung took full advantage of a tumbling mark to give Oisin Murphy a rare winner for trainer Paul Midgley in the Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap. Back down to the same figure of 72 that saw him collect wins at Pontefract and Lingfield last year the son of Oasis Dream made the most of the drop from the handicapper. Showing plenty of speed late on the 4/1 chance had a length and a half in hand passing the post. Murphy said: “He was in very good shape and he was back down to a mark where we hoped he would be competitive off. Conditions out there suited him well and he was an easy ride. “I probably only have about 10 rides for Paul each year, but I normally get a couple of winners for him. He always tries to put me on one with a chance.”