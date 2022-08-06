Sprints take place on the straight six-furlong course, with runners usually racing down the centre of the track.

Runners in races of seven furlongs and further tend to stick towards the far rail in the straight, though often switch nearer the stand side when the ground is testing.

Running style

The tactical advantage front-runners have in any given race, both on the Flat and over jumps, should never be underestimated. For example, if you had backed every horse who recorded a Timeform EPF (Early Position Figure) of 1 in British Flat races since the start of the 2018 season, you would be operating at a strike rate of 18.10% and celebrating a profit of over 23,000 points at Betfair SP.

By contrast, the statistics tell us that backing hold-up horses simply doesn’t pay in the long run. Horses who recorded an EPF of 4 (towards rear) in British Flat races during the same period have a strike rate of 7.58%, while horses who recorded an EPF of 5 (in rear) have performed worse still with a strike rate of just 5.56%.

Timeform EPFs range from 1 to 5 and help to explain where a horse was positioned during a race. An EPF of 1 is recorded by a horse who led and an EPF of 5 is recorded by a horse who was held up.

It’s worth pointing out that these figures can vary drastically from one course to the next. At one end of the spectrum there is Epsom, where front-runners have a strike rate of 27.54% since the start of the 2018 season, and at the other end there is Ascot, where front-runners have a strike rate of just 11.06% for the same period.

When looking at the overall data, Haydock Park appears to fall somewhere in between. For context, front-runners have a strike rate of 18.58% in all Flat races run at Haydock Park since the start of the 2018 season, once again faring better than horses who recorded an EPF of 2 (12.52%), 3 (10.64%), 4 (9.69%) or 5 (9.54%).