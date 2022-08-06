Timeform’s in-depth guide to Haydock Park, featuring all the key facts and figures for the latest Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture of 2022.
Left-handed, flat. Oval-shaped, about thirteen furlongs round, with a run-in of four and a half furlongs which rises slightly throughout.
Runners in races of seven furlongs and further tend to stick towards the far rail in the straight, though often switch nearer the stand side when the ground is testing.
Sprints take place on the straight six-furlong course, with runners usually racing down the centre of the track.
Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 rides)
Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 runners)
The tactical advantage front-runners have in any given race, both on the Flat and over jumps, should never be underestimated. For example, if you had backed every horse who recorded a Timeform EPF (Early Position Figure) of 1 in British Flat races since the start of the 2018 season, you would be operating at a strike rate of 18.10% and celebrating a profit of over 23,000 points at Betfair SP.
By contrast, the statistics tell us that backing hold-up horses simply doesn’t pay in the long run. Horses who recorded an EPF of 4 (towards rear) in British Flat races during the same period have a strike rate of 7.58%, while horses who recorded an EPF of 5 (in rear) have performed worse still with a strike rate of just 5.56%.
It’s worth pointing out that these figures can vary drastically from one course to the next. At one end of the spectrum there is Epsom, where front-runners have a strike rate of 27.54% since the start of the 2018 season, and at the other end there is Ascot, where front-runners have a strike rate of just 11.06% for the same period.
When looking at the overall data, Haydock Park appears to fall somewhere in between. For context, front-runners have a strike rate of 18.58% in all Flat races run at Haydock Park since the start of the 2018 season, once again faring better than horses who recorded an EPF of 2 (12.52%), 3 (10.64%), 4 (9.69%) or 5 (9.54%).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.