Timeform’s in-depth guide to Hamilton, featuring all the key facts and figures for the first Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture of 2022.

Timeform’s Hamilton course guide Right handed, sharp, undulating. There are steep gradients into and out of a pronounced hollow just over three furlongs from the winning post, with a severe hill up to the finish. Runners are soon on the turn over a mile/nine furlongs with those ridden prominently generally outperforming those coming from a bit further back. When the ground becomes testing, runners generally stick to the far rail.

Leading active jockeys at Hamilton Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 rides) Ben Curtis 23.36% (32-137)

Kevin Stott 20.35% (23-113)

Daniel Tudhope 19.86% (29-146)

David Allan 19.82% (22-111)

P. J. McDonald 18.92% (14-74)

Other points to consider Joe Fanning is the most successful jockey at Hamilton with 34 winners from 242 rides at a strike rate of 14.05%.

Paul Mulrennan has been the most profitable leading jockey to follow at Hamilton, his 24 winners from 146 rides yielding a level stakes profit of 17.80.

Leading active trainers at Hamilton Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 runners) Julie Camacho 43.48% (10-23)

John Shanahan 30.3% (10-33)

Archie Watson 28% (7-25)

Kevin Ryan 22.63% (31-137)

Jedd O’Keeffe 20% (10-50)

Other points to consider Local trainer Keith Dalgleish is by some way the most successful trainer at Hamilton with 58 winners from 442 runners at a strike rate of 13.12%.

Yorkshire-based trainers Richard Fahey (39), Mark Johnston (36) and Tim Easterby (32) have the next-best totals with their runners at Hamilton.

