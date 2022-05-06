Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sky Bet Sunday Series
The 2022 Sky Bet Sunday Series kicks off at Hamilton

Sky Bet Sunday Series: Hamilton course guide and key stats

By Timeform
13:48 · FRI May 06, 2022

Timeform’s in-depth guide to Hamilton, featuring all the key facts and figures for the first Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture of 2022.

Timeform’s Hamilton course guide

Right handed, sharp, undulating. There are steep gradients into and out of a pronounced hollow just over three furlongs from the winning post, with a severe hill up to the finish.

Runners are soon on the turn over a mile/nine furlongs with those ridden prominently generally outperforming those coming from a bit further back.

When the ground becomes testing, runners generally stick to the far rail.

Leading active jockeys at Hamilton

Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 rides)

  • Ben Curtis 23.36% (32-137)
  • Kevin Stott 20.35% (23-113)
  • Daniel Tudhope 19.86% (29-146)
  • David Allan 19.82% (22-111)
  • P. J. McDonald 18.92% (14-74)

Other points to consider

  • Joe Fanning is the most successful jockey at Hamilton with 34 winners from 242 rides at a strike rate of 14.05%.
  • Paul Mulrennan has been the most profitable leading jockey to follow at Hamilton, his 24 winners from 146 rides yielding a level stakes profit of 17.80.
Joe Fanning celebrates with the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot
Joe Fanning is Hamilton's most successful jockey

Leading active trainers at Hamilton

Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 runners)

  • Julie Camacho 43.48% (10-23)
  • John Shanahan 30.3% (10-33)
  • Archie Watson 28% (7-25)
  • Kevin Ryan 22.63% (31-137)
  • Jedd O’Keeffe 20% (10-50)
DELETE

Other points to consider

  • Local trainer Keith Dalgleish is by some way the most successful trainer at Hamilton with 58 winners from 442 runners at a strike rate of 13.12%.
  • Yorkshire-based trainers Richard Fahey (39), Mark Johnston (36) and Tim Easterby (32) have the next-best totals with their runners at Hamilton.
Trainer Keith Dalgleish
Keith Dalgleish is a prolific winner at his local track

Running style

Timeform’s Early Position Figures (EPF) show where a horse was placed in the early stages of a race, ranging from 1 to for a horse who led, 2 for one who raced prominently, through to 5 for one held up in rear.

These show that the tactical advantage front-runners have in any given race should never be underestimated. Front runners (those with an EPF of 1) have the best strike rate with a percentage of 18.02 in all UK Flat races since the start of 2017 whereas those with an EPF of 5 have a strike rate of just 5.47%.

At Hamilton, front runners fare slightly better than the national average, with a strike rate of 19.66%. That increases to 20.31% in races over a mile or more.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING