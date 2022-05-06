Timeform’s in-depth guide to Hamilton, featuring all the key facts and figures for the first Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture of 2022.
Right handed, sharp, undulating. There are steep gradients into and out of a pronounced hollow just over three furlongs from the winning post, with a severe hill up to the finish.
Runners are soon on the turn over a mile/nine furlongs with those ridden prominently generally outperforming those coming from a bit further back.
When the ground becomes testing, runners generally stick to the far rail.
Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 rides)
Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 runners)
Timeform’s Early Position Figures (EPF) show where a horse was placed in the early stages of a race, ranging from 1 to for a horse who led, 2 for one who raced prominently, through to 5 for one held up in rear.
These show that the tactical advantage front-runners have in any given race should never be underestimated. Front runners (those with an EPF of 1) have the best strike rate with a percentage of 18.02 in all UK Flat races since the start of 2017 whereas those with an EPF of 5 have a strike rate of just 5.47%.
At Hamilton, front runners fare slightly better than the national average, with a strike rate of 19.66%. That increases to 20.31% in races over a mile or more.
