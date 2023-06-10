We have a race-by-race guide to the latest round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Beverley with tips, details of Timeform flag horses and much more.

MATTICE had looked to be coming to the boil before not enjoying the rub of the green when ninth at Thirsk last time so is fancied to capitalise on an attractive mark from his low draw. Le Beau Garcon also has a favourable berth so this C&D winner rates a big threat on the back of his eye-catching Catterick third. Hat-trick seeking Majeski Man can also have a say along with the rejuvenated Muker. Timeform top rated: Mattice (one pound clear) Timeform flag horses: May Blossom & Ventura Flame (both Horses For Courses) Richard Fahey on Show Me Show Me: "A horse who takes a bit of racing to find his form but he’s had two runs now and has a great draw in three. He’s in top form at home too so fingers crossed that transfers across to the track."

All these fillies are making their debut but the obvious one is SPIRITUAL PURSUIT, who fetched a tidy sum at the Breeze-Ups and is from a yard that can ready one. Charlie Johnston saddled 3 winning 2-y-o newcomers at the end of last month and Carolina Reaper makes the most appeal of his 2 runners on pedigree. Beveragino is bred to be useful so is another likely type. Charlie Johnston on Carolina Reaper: “She is cleverly named as the Carolina Reaper is the hottest chilli in the world. I thought that was inspired being a daughter of Too Darn Hot. Unfortunately she had a setback in the spring and is only starting to move into faster work now, but I like her physically and think she’ll be a very nice filly one day.”

THE PREDICTOR is building up a solid profile and gets the vote back down in class. Legendary Day is another likeable type who is dropping back in grade so is feared most ahead Geremia, who ended his losing run in good style at Hamilton. Timeform top rated: Coltor (one pound clear) Timeform flag horses: Ghadbbaan (Hot Trainer) Richard Fahey on The Predictor: " I don’t think there’s huge strength in depth here given the prize money and on some of his better efforts you’d give this fellow a big chance. He ran well at Chester last time and could go close if in the same form.

DICKIEBURD shaped well at Epsom recently and has the potential to make all from a low draw, so he takes marginal preference over Another Baar, who scored readily at Ripon 10 days ago. King's Crown is another one to consider. Timeform top rated: Dickieburd (one pound clear) Timeform flag horses: King's Crown (Hot Trainer), Quandary (Hot Trainer) Richard Fahey on Desert Games: "I’ve put a visor on him for the first time here. On what he shows at home he’s an extremely well handicapped horse from a mark of 75 and hopefully the headgear will help him show it here."

REACH Is improving at a rate of knots, taking care of 8 rivals with the minimum of fuss at Nottingham last week and a penalty/step up in grade may not stop her going in again. Dubai Crystal's profile is a progressive one and she's feared, with Perfect Thunder one to consider at longer odds. Timeform top rated: Reach (one pound clear) Timeform flag horses: Casili (Horses For Courses), Reach (Horse In Focus) Richard Fahey on My Little Queens: "She’s drawn a little wider than I’d have liked in 11 but is in great form right now having two of her last three starts. Ground and trip are ideal but I just wish she had a lower stall."

AUSTRIAN THEORY was seen to good effect under Joe Fanning at Epsom last week and shaped encouragingly enough at Chester on his previous outing to think that he should be capable of winning again after a slight rise in the weights. The Cookstown Cafu and On The River continue to progress and can't be ruled out, whilst Maywake arrives after several good placed efforts and is another to consider in a competitive affair. Timeform top rated: Austrian Theory (one pound clear) Timeform flag horses: Autumn Festival (Horses For Courses), On The River (Horses For Courses) Richard Fahey on Maywake: "He’s been running OK and finished third at York last time. He’s just a horse I wouldn’t want to over-race on quick ground, he might be better off with a bit of cut."