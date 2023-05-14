We have the best bets for round two of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Hamilton including the Timeform top rated horses and potential draw bias too.

Hamilton course guide Right handed, sharp, undulating. There are steep gradients into and out of a pronounced hollow just over three furlongs from the winning post, with a severe hill up to the finish. Runners are soon on the turn over a mile/nine furlongs with those ridden prominently generally outperforming those coming from a bit further back. When the ground becomes testing, runners generally stick to the far rail. Going and weather Good to Soft - No rain since Thursday. Saturday forecast to be dry but race-day showers are possible with the rest of the afternoon overcast.

VERDICT: MOONSTONE BOY took a significant step forward from his debut when pulling well clear with a promising newcomer at Musselburgh a fortnight ago. With further improvement on the cards, Iain Jardine's charge can go a place better. Alice Haynes has made a good start to 2023 with her juveniles and Golden Arrow is put forward as the main danger ahead of fellow newcomer Golden Mind before market clues. TIMEFORM TOP RATED: Moonstone Boy 90p DRAW: A small field on the straight track so no bias but but it is worth noting the two horses with experience are drawn on the flanks of the field in 1 and 5 - and are likely to break fastest.

VERDICT: The strength behind MOUNTAIN WARRIOR in the betting on his last 2 novice runs suggests he's well regarded by the Ed Bethell stable and he can make a successful switch to handicap company. Quintus Arrius and Mereside Diva are feared most after near misses on their recent handicap debuts. TIMEFORM TOP RATED: Quintus Arrius 94 DRAW: Again no obvious bias on the straight course but a very strong pace is forecast with front-runners Hour By Hour and Hoof It Hoof It coming out of stalls 4 and 7 respectively. There isn't much pace higth from stalls 11 to 13 so Bravehart Boy, Merseside Diva and Installation may be at a disadvantage.

VERDICT: A highly competitive handicap with NIGWA fancied to take another step forward and come out on top. She made an encouraging comeback at Newcastle and likely has more to offer for a yard enjoying a good season. Zarabanda is a big player on her handicap debut, while My Little Queens and Crown Princess are a couple of the other more interesting ones. TIMEFORM TOP RATED: Nigwa 95 DRAW: Low numbers are traditionally favoured at this trip. Nigwa and Sophiesticate both like to sit handy are drawn to do so although the obvious pace angles, Balalaika and Invisible Friend, will struggle to get across to the rail from 10 and 11. SKY BET OFFER: Paying 5 places instead of 3

VERDICT: A very tricky event in which the tentative choice goes to PISANELLO who usually runs his race and should have the circumstances to suit his patient style. On A Session and Shaladar are two of several others with feasible claims. TIMEFORM TOP RATED: Pisanello 104 DRAW: Low numbers are again usually the place to go. in 1 and 2 both Pisanello and Yaaser are hold-up horses and Shaladar and What's The Story in 3 and 4 don't tend to go forward. So the ones who might make the running are in 5 to 7 namely Tillsit, Perseverants and Mostawaa. SKY BET OFFER: Paying 5 places instead of 3

VERDICT: With headgear left off, JORDAN ELECTRICS gained a first success at 5f since he was a 2-y-o when justifying strong support at Ayr 10 days ago and he can follow up on only his third start for his current yard. Heading the list of dangers is Spoof who arrives bidding for a hat-trick, while Huddle Up and The Thin Blue Line also merit consideration. TIMEFORM TOP RATED: Jordan Electrics 102 DRAW: History shows you want to be middle to high here but it may not be the case on Sunday with the front-running Jordan Electrics and Edward Cornelous in 4 and 5. There's a distinct lack of pace elsewhere. SKY BET OFFER: Paying places instead of 3

VERDICT: A highly-competitive staying handicap, in which last year's runner-up CAPTAIN HADDOCK can go one better after an encouraging return at Doncaster. He has a previous C&D win to his name and still remains well treated on last season's best form, so gets the nod ahead of recent Musselburgh 1-2 Fairmac and Ravenscraig Castle in a race where cases can be made for most. TIMEFORM TOP RATED: Captain Haddock 92 DRAW: Horses can struggle to overcome a wide draw over the trip at Hamilton. World Without Love (9) is the one who is high who will try and get across to sit handy or make it. Haizoom (11) may attempt to but both Mister Camacho (12) and Two Auld Pals (10) likely to drop in. SKY BET OFFER: Paying 5 places instead of 3