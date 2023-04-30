We have the best bets for the opening round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Musselburgh including the Timeform top rated horses and potential draw bias too.

Musselburgh course guide This is a right-handed track and the turns at the top end of the course are particularly sharp. Big, long-striding horses often struggle here and it often pays to find runners who have gone well at the course before. On the straight course, fields tend to race towards the stands' rail, on Sunday these are the 3.45, 4.15, 6.15 and 6.45. Those drawn closest to the favoured rail are in the highest-numbered stalls.

Going and weather Good. It's been mainly a dry week at the course with only 1mm or rain up to Saturday morning. There is a chance of light rain up to 2mm before racing on Sunday. Watering has taken place, 5mm applied on Monday and 3mm selectively on Friday.

VERDICT: Having previously been trained in Ireland, JER BATT made a winning seasonal/stable debut at Southwell in February and, having bumped into an improver on his handicap bow last time, he is taken to resume winning ways with Billy Loughnane in the saddle. Winter Crown could be the main danger as he makes his first start in a handicap, ahead of Jm Jungle. Timeform top rated: Jer Batt Sky Bet offer: Paying 4 places instead of 3 Draw: On the straight course so high numbers tend to be favoured. Winter Crown seems likely to grab the stands' rail given Girl Magic and Belsito, two other potential front-runners - are drawn towards the middle of the course in one and two. At the last meeting in the five furlong handicap the first three home were drawn 14, 12 and 8.

VERDICT: A decent heat, in which BLUE PRINCE is fancied to build upon the evident promise of his debut over C&D 3 weeks ago and get off the mark with the benefit of experience under his belt. Myconian showed speed and a good attitude when winning on debut in France and is feared most, whilst Beverley scorer East Bank and Moonstone Boy, who finished ahead of the selection last time, are also in the mix. Timeform top rated: Myconian Sky Bet offer: Money back as cash if 2nd or 3rd (Ts&Cs apply) Draw: A smaller field and unlikely to have as much effect as in the opener. Of those with experience Myconian is expected to go forward from stall two, Blue Prince in four will want some cover. At the last meeting the first three home in the juvenile maiden were drawn 9, 3 and 5. Richard Fahey on Blue Prince: "He can be a little hot and was here on debut, getting upset in the stalls and things didn't really go his way from there. I hope he can hold it together on Sunday with that experience under his belt because he's a typical early two-year-old who has natural speed and can gallop."

VERDICT: IATO'S ANGEL showed improved form to resume winning ways back on turf at Redcar 2 weeks ago, pulling clear with a subsequent winner, and the way she travelled suggests the drop back to this trip won't be a problem. This will be tougher, but she is only 4 lb higher so is taken to follow up. The 3-y-os could well dominate with progressive-pair Chealamy and Elim heading the dangers. Timeform top rated: Iato's Angel Sky Bet offer: Paying 5 places instead of 3 Draw: Low numnbers are generally favoired here and prominent runners are normally favoured. Sound Of Iona, Elim, Gometra Ginty and Elldora could all potentially go forward. At the last meeting the first three home in the mile handicap were drawn 2, 1 and 5.

VERDICT: Another very competitive handicap. NOTIMEFORANOTHER's Market Rasen bumper third last autumn suggests he should be at home now tackling turf for the first time on the Flat and he's selected to make light of a 6 lb rise for his convincing Southwell success and provide Keith Dalgleish with back-to-back wins in this race. Active Duty, who was placed off a higher mark on the Flat in Ireland, and Angels Landing head the many dangers. Timeform top rated: Notimeforanother Sky Bet offer: Paying 5 places instead of 3 Draw: Because of the longer distance the draw tends to be less significant. At the last meeting the middle-distance handicap one-two-three were drawn 10, 2 and 7. Richard Fahey on Muzaffar: "He's been disappointing as he’s a horse we thought would be winning handicaps. Things didn’t go the way we wanted to at Lingfield last time, he ended up in front, and it didn't suit him. We've put cheekpieces on for the first time here too."

VERDICT: URBAN SPRAWL enjoyed an excellent first season and can kickstart 2023 in style with the step up to 1m a big positive for Charlie Johnston's game front-runner. Wolverhampton scorer Out of Shadows should be seen to good effect on his first go over this trip and is feared most, although the handily-weighted Spioradalta and recent C&D second Gincident also need considering in a competitive handicap. Timeform top rated: Spioradalta Sky Bet offer: Paying 4 places instead of 3 Draw: Low numbers are favoured here and the potential pace angles look to be drawn in seven and nine in Urban Sprawl and Bajan Bandit. At the last meeting the first three in the three one mile handicaps were drawn 2,1 and 5, 2, 6 and 7 and 9, 5 and 8. Richard Fahey on Gincident: "He ran well here last time and I think he might just have bumped into a good horse in Finn's Charm who beat us. We're off the same mark on Sunday and should go well again."

VERDICT: MAYWAKE looked right back to his best when third at Redcar on return and would have gone closer with a clear run, so he's fancied to open his account for the season. The well-treated Gioia Cieca looks the main danger and Walking On Clouds deserves respect. Timeform top rated: Maywake Sky Bet offer: Paying 5 places instead of 3 Draw: Low numbers tend to be favoured over seven furlongs here and a strong pace is forecast with Culcor and Gobi Sunset both potential front runners in one and six. At the last meeting in the seven furlong handicap the first three home were draw 5, 4 and 2. Richard Fahey on Maywake: "I was very pleased with his reappearance when third at Redcar and that will have put him spot on for this. Any rain would help but I think he’ll run well."