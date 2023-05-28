An inspired £2 bet turned Saturday into an afternoon to remember for one Sky Bet Punter, who ended up landing over £61,000.
The audacious £1 each-way seven-fold accumulator included winners of the Irish 2,000 Guineas won at the Curragh by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Paddington, along with Karl Burke's flying filly Dramatised who took top spot in the Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock Park.
The biggest price among the seven picks was 10/1 shot Chipstead who won York's fiercely competitive sprint handicap, while Little Big Bear (11/8) was the shortest of the lot when obliging under Frankie Dettori in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.
Paddington and Ryan Moore brought home the baton with victory over stablemate Cairo in Saturday's Classic, with the lucky punter netting in excess of £61,000.
Stake: £2
Bet: £1 each-way accumulator
Winnings: £61,709.85
Selections:
