Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Covey is out on his own at Haydock
Covey was part of a stunning Saturday seven-fold

Sky Bet punters wins over £61,000 from £2 bet on Saturday

By Sporting Life
16:22 · SUN May 28, 2023

An inspired £2 bet turned Saturday into an afternoon to remember for one Sky Bet Punter, who ended up landing over £61,000.

The audacious £1 each-way seven-fold accumulator included winners of the Irish 2,000 Guineas won at the Curragh by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Paddington, along with Karl Burke's flying filly Dramatised who took top spot in the Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock Park.

The biggest price among the seven picks was 10/1 shot Chipstead who won York's fiercely competitive sprint handicap, while Little Big Bear (11/8) was the shortest of the lot when obliging under Frankie Dettori in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

Paddington and Ryan Moore brought home the baton with victory over stablemate Cairo in Saturday's Classic, with the lucky punter netting in excess of £61,000.

How it was done...

Stake: £2

Bet: £1 each-way accumulator

Winnings: £61,709.85

Selections:

  • 2.05 Goodwood - Urban Sprawl 5/1
  • 2.25 Haydock - Covey 2/1
  • 2.40 York - Chipstead 10/1
  • 3.00 Haydock - Little Big Bear 11/8
  • 3.15 York - River Of Stars 9/2
  • 3.30 Haydock - Dramatised 9/2
  • 3.40 Curragh - Paddington 100/30

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING