The customer picked out seven horses across the afternoon and placed a 10p each-way Super Heinz – 120 bets totalling £24 – and had six winners including horses that went off 11/1 and 12/1.

The Bet:

1.50 Musselburgh – Finn’s Charm 15/2 - WON

2.25 Musselburgh – Abduction 9/2 – 6th

2.30 Carlisle – The Electrician 12/1 - WON

2.40 Haydock – Jeffery’s Cross 9/2 - WON

3.00 Musselburgh – Silky Wilkie 13/2 - WON

3.35 Musselburgh - Wise Eagle 17/2 - WON

3.15 Haydock – Tiger Jet 11/1 - WON

After getting five out of six correct he was waiting on Matt Brocklebank’s Value Bet selection, Tiger Jet, in the 3.15 Haydock, and Brian Ellison’s horse ran out a comfortable winner to ensure the six-figure payout of over £100,000.

Sky Bet spokesperson Michael Shinners said: “It’s one of the most low-key Saturdays of the season but that didn’t stop this customer placing an incredible bet.

“To get six out of seven winners at those prices on what looked a difficult afternoon for punters was phenomenal and we can only tip our hat and say well done to them.”