One lucky Sky Bet punter won £100,000 from a total stake of £24 on Saturday after picking out six winners from Carlisle, Haydock and Musselburgh.
The customer picked out seven horses across the afternoon and placed a 10p each-way Super Heinz – 120 bets totalling £24 – and had six winners including horses that went off 11/1 and 12/1.
The Bet:
After getting five out of six correct he was waiting on Matt Brocklebank’s Value Bet selection, Tiger Jet, in the 3.15 Haydock, and Brian Ellison’s horse ran out a comfortable winner to ensure the six-figure payout of over £100,000.
Sky Bet spokesperson Michael Shinners said: “It’s one of the most low-key Saturdays of the season but that didn’t stop this customer placing an incredible bet.
“To get six out of seven winners at those prices on what looked a difficult afternoon for punters was phenomenal and we can only tip our hat and say well done to them.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org