Sky Bet punter lands Goliath win at York netting £37,000 off a £25 stake

The Goliath bet had seven winners and a void from eight selections and the 5p lines would've netted the winning customer £100,000 had non-runner Dubai Champion run and won.

The winning selections were Haffner, Maltese Cross, Item, Small Fry, Miss Yechance, April Diamond and Supreme Dancer, completing an astonishing afternoon for the small-stakes punter.

Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners: "It's been a brilliant first day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival and it certainly was for this punter who must've looked into his crystal ball this morning.

"Fair play to them, picking five winners at York and seven from seven in total is an incredible bet."