Movethechains was a popular winner
Sky Bet punter lands Goliath payout

By Sporting Life
17:31 · SUN January 21, 2024

One lucky Sky Bet punter was celebrating a £23,000 payout after placing a Goliath multiple bet on Sunday's racing.

The aptly-named Goliath wager was a 9p each-way interest across the cards at Lingfield and Thurles - totalling a stake of £44.46 - with all bar one of the eight picks emerging in front.

Bet type: 9p each-way Goliath (28 Doubles, 56 Trebles, 70 Four-Folds, 56 Five-Folds, 28 Six-Folds, 8 Seven-Folds and one 8-fold Accumulator totalling 247 bets)

Total stake: £44.46

Winnings: £23,316.92

Winning selections:

  • 1.15 Lingfield - JPR One 6/1 (Won)
  • 1.50 Lingfield - Saint Segal 5/2 (Placed)
  • 2.10 Thurles - Falco Blitz 12/1 (Won)
  • 2.25 Lingfield - Nurse Susan 100/30 (Won)
  • 2.45 Thurles - High Class Hero 4/11 (Won)
  • 3.00 Lingfield - L'Homme Presse 5/6 (Won)
  • 3.35 Lingfield - Movethechains 7/1 (Won)
  • 4.10 Lingfield - Inthewaterside 4/1 (Won)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

