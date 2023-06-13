The 5p each-way accumulator got off to the perfect start when Royal Athena at 25/1 won the opener and the bet just rolled from there.

Royal Dream (4/1), Wiseacre (5/1), Grey Gray (7/2), Kentucky Bluegrasas (4/1) and Amathus (7/2) all obliged before Magical Merlin (13/2) strode clear to win the finale by four lengths and complete the remarkable bet.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "What a fantastic day it was for our punter and what a bet too. To go through the card at any meeting is a tremendous achievement and to turn 10p into over £29,000 a remarkable one. Congratulations are in order."