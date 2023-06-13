Sporting Life
Grey Gray and Hollie Doyle - one of the winning selections
Sky Bet punter goes through the card at Lingfield to win £29,000 for 10p stake

By Sporting Life
12:17 · TUE June 13, 2023

A Sky Bet customer went through the card at Lingfield on Tuesday - scooping £29,600 for a 10p stake.

The 5p each-way accumulator got off to the perfect start when Royal Athena at 25/1 won the opener and the bet just rolled from there.

Royal Dream (4/1), Wiseacre (5/1), Grey Gray (7/2), Kentucky Bluegrasas (4/1) and Amathus (7/2) all obliged before Magical Merlin (13/2) strode clear to win the finale by four lengths and complete the remarkable bet.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "What a fantastic day it was for our punter and what a bet too. To go through the card at any meeting is a tremendous achievement and to turn 10p into over £29,000 a remarkable one. Congratulations are in order."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

