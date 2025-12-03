Sky Bet Peterborough Chase preview: Djelo ready to defend crown

Venetia Williams is confident Djelo will bring his ‘A game’ to the table for the defence of his title in the Sky Bet Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday.

The progressive seven-year-old will bid to become the first back-to-back winner of the Grade Two test since Racing Demon secured successive wins in 2006 and 2007. Having signed off last season beating just one rival home in the Grade One Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase at Aintree, the son of Montmartre made a winning return to action over three miles in the Grade Two bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on November 1. Although the Pete Davies-owned gelding, who is the 4/6 favourite to defend his crown on Sunday with the race sponsor, is dropping back to two-and-a-half miles, Williams believes that shouldn’t pose any problems given the manner in which he claimed the race 12 months ago. Speaking at a stable visit on Wednesday organised by The Jockey Club, Williams said: “It hadn’t been our plan to run him in that (the Charlie Hall), but when I saw the entries it was a strong temptation, and he had won over that sort of distance at Newbury in the Denman Chase last season.

“Going into Newbury, the plan had been to run in the Game Spirit. It was only a bit of opportunism that made me put him in that race as well. I think the same probably applied with the Charlie Hall. “We are obviously stepping back in trip in the Peterborough Chase. It was a very wet day last year, and we all got drenched, and I suspect the ground will be quicker this year. “Last year I think he also benefited from the Skeltons on a split decision over which distance to run Protektorat, who ran the other day over three-and-a -half miles, and was held up in the race. Be that as it may, he still won it well and put the race to bed fairly swiftly. “Your first reference point when looking at these races is the handicapper’s point of view, and he has got Grade Two penalties, as have four of them. Assuming we don’t have to take on Jonbon, the handicapper has him, according to his ratings, at the head of the race so I hope he is right. “Some of ours have come up a little bit short this month. He was our first winner with our second runner so to speak so you would like to think he will be able to go there with his A game.” And should Djelo be victorious at the weekend it could set up a step back to three miles for another tilt at Grade One level in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, which Williams claimed back in 1998 with Teeton Mill.

Djelo preparing for the Peterborough Chase (Debbie Burt/The Jockey Club)