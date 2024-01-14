Blood Destiny was turned over by Spillane's Tower in Sunday's Betting Better With Sky Bet Novice Chase at Punchestown.
The Willie Mullins-trained Blood Destiny (2/5 favourite) was sent straight to the front by Paul Townend in the two and a half-mile Grade 3, tracked by main market rival Imagine in second and Silent Approach following that pair, with eventual winner Spillane's Tower held up off the early pace.
The odds-on market leader had extended his lead to a couple of lengths around the halfway stage and with three fences to jump he was still on the bridle as Imagine was ridden along for the first time, Silent Approach and Spillane's Tower closing up heading to the second-last.
Blood Destiny cleared the penultimate obstacle well enough but Spillane's Tower rapidly made up ground on the run to the last and Jimmy Mangan's charge, sent off a 7/1 shot in light of his narrow Punchestown success over Firm Footings last month, took it in good style before drawing two lengths clear on the run-in.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Sky Bet introduced the winner at 10/1 for the Arkle Challenge Trophy at Cheltenham, while also clipping the antepost favourite Marine Nationale to 8/11 (from 4/5) following Blood Destiny's defeat.
The winning owner’s racing manager, Frank Berry, said: “He jumped well, they went a good gallop and he stayed well. You could only be pleased with him.
“I’d say the step up in trip was a big help to him. Mark said he was a bit flat out early on but he got home well.
“We’ve no plans, we’ll see where he goes and where he slots in. It’s nice to see Jimmy with a nice horse, all his runs have been good and he’s improving all the time. It was a nice performance.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.