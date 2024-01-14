Blood Destiny was turned over by Spillane's Tower in Sunday's Betting Better With Sky Bet Novice Chase at Punchestown.

The Willie Mullins-trained Blood Destiny (2/5 favourite) was sent straight to the front by Paul Townend in the two and a half-mile Grade 3, tracked by main market rival Imagine in second and Silent Approach following that pair, with eventual winner Spillane's Tower held up off the early pace. The odds-on market leader had extended his lead to a couple of lengths around the halfway stage and with three fences to jump he was still on the bridle as Imagine was ridden along for the first time, Silent Approach and Spillane's Tower closing up heading to the second-last. Blood Destiny cleared the penultimate obstacle well enough but Spillane's Tower rapidly made up ground on the run to the last and Jimmy Mangan's charge, sent off a 7/1 shot in light of his narrow Punchestown success over Firm Footings last month, took it in good style before drawing two lengths clear on the run-in.