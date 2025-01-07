Sporting Life
Willie Mullins at Leopardstown
Willie Mullins - could run Salvator Mundi

Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle: Salvator Mundi entered

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue January 07, 2025 · 1h ago

Salvator Mundi appears among 11 entries for Sunday’s Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

The five-year-old was second to Sir Gino in a Listed newcomers hurdle at Auteuil in 2023 and has run only twice for Willie Mullins, finishing sixth in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham before routing his field in a Tipperary maiden hurdle in May.

He is among the leading fancies for this year’s Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham.

The champion trainer also has Ballygunner Castle and Kel Histoire in the Grade Two contest.

Gordon Elliott has entered Casheldale Lad, Relieved Of Duties and Sporting Glory, Henry De Bromhead could run Sky Lord and Artic Lane, Jabbar, Mr Rango and Twentyfourcarrot complete the field.

Download the Sporting Life App

Salvator Mundi is 6/4 favourite with the sponsors to win Sunday's feature. Kel Histoire is 10/3, Sporting Glory 4/1 and Casheldale Lad and Sky Lord 11/2.

