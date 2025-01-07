Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle: Salvator Mundi entered

Salvator Mundi appears among 11 entries for Sunday’s Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.
The five-year-old was second to Sir Gino in a Listed newcomers hurdle at Auteuil in 2023 and has run only twice for Willie Mullins, finishing sixth in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham before routing his field in a Tipperary maiden hurdle in May.
He is among the leading fancies for this year’s Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham.
The champion trainer also has Ballygunner Castle and Kel Histoire in the Grade Two contest.
Gordon Elliott has entered Casheldale Lad, Relieved Of Duties and Sporting Glory, Henry De Bromhead could run Sky Lord and Artic Lane, Jabbar, Mr Rango and Twentyfourcarrot complete the field.
Salvator Mundi is 6/4 favourite with the sponsors to win Sunday's feature. Kel Histoire is 10/3, Sporting Glory 4/1 and Casheldale Lad and Sky Lord 11/2.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.