Impaire Et Passe was clipped to 11/2 with the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham after remaining unbeaten with an odds-on win at Punchestown.

The five-year-old was sent off the 1/3 favourite for Sunday's Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle on the back of a wide-margin Irish debut win in a Naas maiden during December. Supporters of Willie Mullins' son of Diamond Boy didn't have much to worry about throughout the two-mile contest, Paul Townend pushing the 1/3 favourite out to a six and a half-length victory over second-favourite The Model Kingdom after quickening to the front heading to the last flight.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Ireland's champion trainer Mullins was winning the Grade 2 event for the seventh time in the past decade - and ninth overall - with his previous scorers including Vautour, Douvan, Min and Dysart Dynamo 12 months ago. Sky Bet clipped the winner to 11/2 for the Cheltenham Festival opener, with stablemate Facile Vega still completely dominating that market at 5/6, while Impaire Et Passe is 6/1 with the same firm for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the big meeting in March. Paddy Power and Betfair go 6/1 from 8/1 for both the Sky Bet Supreme and the Ballymore.

👏 Impaire Et Passe gives Willie Mullins a 𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙝 winner of the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle pic.twitter.com/Qu0K3aQWqB — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) January 15, 2023

“He was very good, he showed a good turn of foot. As we said after Naas, he doesn’t show us that at home," Townend said. “I was very happy with him there, he jumped like a buck and the only hurdle he was slow at was the last when he was in front, but he picked up nicely at the back of it again. “The worry was coming back in trip but he showed pace today. “I don’t know (how good he is) because we can’t get him to do it at home to be honest, but he keeps doing it on the track. I think he’s very smart and he gave me a great feel today.”

Paul Townend reacts after winning the SkyBet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle with Impaire Et Passe