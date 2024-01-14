Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle report and free video replay: Mystical Power wins for Willie Mullins

Mullins had won the Punchestown Grade 2 on nine occasions in the past and the unbeaten Mystical Power was sent off the 5/4 favourite under Mark Walsh, with no shortage of support for his Paul Townend-ridden stablemate Lombron (5/2).

In the end, Mystical Power's victory was an emphatic one, the JP McManus-owned five-year-old coming from the back of the four-runner field to win going away by seven lengths from Gordon Elliott's Jigoro (4/1) in second. There was a further 14 lengths back to James's Gate in third, and Lombron was the last to finish.

The sponsors reacted by slashing Mystical Power into 9/2 favouritism for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, an antepost market previously topped by Nicky Henderson's Jeriko Du Reponet, who is also owned by McManus.

Sky Bet's Michael Shinners said: "Mystical Power is our new favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme after winning what looked like a potentially informative race beforhand in very good fashion. He's already shown his versatility in terms of ground conditions and it's not hard to imagine the more galloping nature of Cheltenham suiting this horse even better. JP McManus looks to hold a really strong hand in the Festival opener."