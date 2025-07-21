Sky Bet "Jump Jockeys" Nunthorpe' Handicap Preview

It was back in 2017 that Tom Scudamore, a jumps man to his finger-tips and going back several generations, won it on Tylery Wonder, and a year later Graham Lee completed a famous double when he scored on Fendale and added the traditional Nunthorpe the same year with Alpha Delphini. A unique feat from a unique rider.

There will hardly be a more competitive race run anywhere this weekend.

It’s nearly a decade since York Racecourse unveiled this dash for the cash as their latest addition to the race programme, and it’s proved a huge success.

The Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe, when those used to three miles-plus often in bottomless ground get their chance to find out what Messrs Moore, Marquand, Murphy and co get up to and ride the Flat five furlongs of the Knavesmire.

Britain’s jump jockeys are an amazing breed. Some would describe them as instantly certifiable for the job they do, but they’ll relish their annual chance at doing something different at York on Saturday.

To have found a Saturday with no jumps racing to stage this event, less than an hour before the King George at Ascot, means the battle to get rides is fierce, while the entries could not be deeper.

You seldom in any race see as many jockeys with confirmed rides at the five-day stage and the possibles include Soul Seeker, the winner two years ago for Micheal Nolan and second last year, since when he has changed yards and is now in the care of Phil Kirby.

Then there’s a certain Copper Knight, trying to win at York for the eighth time in a remarkable career.

It’s a one off, but although on the track they will all desperately want to add a York win to their CV, it’s a race that has produced a few lighter moments.

Just about the most memorable (and repeatable) of those came in 2018 when the now-retired Daryl Jacob, and by then a Grand National winner, rode a horse called Paddy Power - and to everyone’s delight was persuaded to wear the jockey-cam.

A jump jockeys’ view of the five-furlong heat was to be savoured, but in a career of 80-plus races, Jacob’s mount on this occasion had other ideas and was withdrawn at the start, leaving the only footage showing the rest of the field going further and further away.

The ‘guard of honour’ that greeted Jacob on his return to the weighing room summed up why this remarkable band are what they are. Some still cannot resist the chance to remind him of that summer afternoon.

Be in no doubt they will all be looking forward to Saturday, ride one race and then enjoy Ronan Keating as part of York’s Music Showcase weekend. It all helps create that special York atmosphere, and for many jockeys just to ride in the race is something they are already relishing.

After nearly 10 years and with a big field assured, together with such eagerness amongst the riders, this project is seemingly here to stay.