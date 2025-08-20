Menu icon
Pride Of Arras (centre), ridden by Rossa Ryan, wins the Great Voltigeur
Pride Of Arras (centre), ridden by Rossa Ryan, wins the Great Voltigeur

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes report and reaction

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed August 20, 2025 · 1h ago

Pride Of Arras got his campaign back on track as the Dante winner returned to York to land the Group 2 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes.

Ralph Beckett's son of New Bay looked to have the world at his feet when skipping clear to win the traditional Derby trial at the Dante Festival, but disappointing efforts at Epsom and the Curragh left him with plenty of questions to answer.

Beckett took the decision to have Pride Of Arras gelded and, fresh from a break since finishing last of 10 in the Irish Derby at the end of June, he came over the top with a furlong to travel to win the Great Voltigeur at odds of 12/1.

Paddy Twomey's Queen's Vase winner Carmers (11/2) had to settle for second, beaten a length by Rossa Ryan's mount, and it was the William Haggas-trained Arabian Force (10/1) who ran on late for third.

Aidan O'Brien saddled four in the mile and a half contest and they filled the last four places, odds-on favourite and dual Derby hero Lambourn (4/5) a once-paced fifth in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Pride Of Arras is no longer eligible to run in the St Leger, having been gelded, but Paddy Power reacted to Wednesday's win by cutting him to 16/1 from 33/1 for the QIPCO British Champion Stakes in October.

Ryan said on ITV Racing: "I'd say maybe Epsom and the Irish Derby might have got to him a small bit so they decided to geld him.

"It's just good to see him back on a level playing field and you can see what he can do. Everything just went smoothly, I was behind he bridle the whole way and it's lovely."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

