Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes report and reaction

Ralph Beckett's son of New Bay looked to have the world at his feet when skipping clear to win the traditional Derby trial at the Dante Festival, but disappointing efforts at Epsom and the Curragh left him with plenty of questions to answer.

Beckett took the decision to have Pride Of Arras gelded and, fresh from a break since finishing last of 10 in the Irish Derby at the end of June, he came over the top with a furlong to travel to win the Great Voltigeur at odds of 12/1.

Paddy Twomey's Queen's Vase winner Carmers (11/2) had to settle for second, beaten a length by Rossa Ryan's mount, and it was the William Haggas-trained Arabian Force (10/1) who ran on late for third.

Aidan O'Brien saddled four in the mile and a half contest and they filled the last four places, odds-on favourite and dual Derby hero Lambourn (4/5) a once-paced fifth in the hands of Ryan Moore.