Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes preview: Pride Of Arras set to run

The Ralph Beckett-trained son of New Bay has been gelded following heavy defeats in the Betfred Derby at Epsom and in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

And having given Pride Of Arras time to recover from the procedure, Beckett has earmarked the Group Two contest back on the Knavesmire on August 20 as a potential target.

He: “We have gelded Pride Of Arras. He didn’t move well through the first two furlongs in Ireland I didn’t think at all for whatever reason. Unfortunately, he was never going to be a stallion after either of his runs in the English Derby and Irish Derby, so that was the end of that.

"We have gelded him with perhaps the idea of coming back for the Great Voltigeur, which everyone seems to be running in. He is a horse that needs to run fresh."