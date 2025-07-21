Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes preview: Pride Of Arras set to run

Impressive Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes winner Pride Of Arras could make his first start since undergoing a gelding operation back at York in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes.
The Ralph Beckett-trained son of New Bay has been gelded following heavy defeats in the Betfred Derby at Epsom and in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.
And having given Pride Of Arras time to recover from the procedure, Beckett has earmarked the Group Two contest back on the Knavesmire on August 20 as a potential target.
He: “We have gelded Pride Of Arras. He didn’t move well through the first two furlongs in Ireland I didn’t think at all for whatever reason. Unfortunately, he was never going to be a stallion after either of his runs in the English Derby and Irish Derby, so that was the end of that.
"We have gelded him with perhaps the idea of coming back for the Great Voltigeur, which everyone seems to be running in. He is a horse that needs to run fresh."
The Classic-winning trainer confirmed he is set to welcome back one-time Betfred Derby hopeful Starzintheireyes, who has not been seen since running out the winner of the Group Three Palace Pier Zetland Stakes in October.
And the Marcstown Ltd-owned son of Starspangledbanner, who holds an entry in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, could make his return to the track at the same level in the Weatherbys Global Stallions App Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor on August 23.
Beckett added: “Starzintheireyes has had a few problems, but he is coming back into the yard this week. He should be ready for something like the Winter Hill down at Windsor at the end of next month. I think the St Leger will come too soon for him afterwards, but it is nice to have him back on the team though.”
However, while welcoming back Starzintheireyes to the fold farewells have been said to Golden Gates Stakes runner-up Seraph Gabriel, who has run his last race in Britain.
Beckett added: “Seraph Gabriel is in quarantine ready to go out and continue his racing career in Hong Kong.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.