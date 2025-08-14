Menu icon
Carmers wins the Queen's Vase
Carmers wins the Queen's Vase

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes: Carmers will clash with Lambourn

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Thu August 14, 2025 · 1h ago

Paddy Twomey has confirmed Carmers will take on Lambourn in Wednesday’s Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

The Vinnie Roe at Leopardstown next week was also under consideration for the unbeaten colt who landed the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot on his latest start.

However the trainer told sportinglife.com on Thursday evening: “I looked at both races today and booked the transport. The plan is very much to go to York. We’re excited to run there.”

Dual Derby winner Lambourn has a two-pound penalty to carry at York but is still 14 pounds clear of his rival on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings although Carmers’ figure includes the ‘p’ symbol indicating he is capable of further improvement.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

