Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes: Carmers will clash with Lambourn

The Vinnie Roe at Leopardstown next week was also under consideration for the unbeaten colt who landed the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot on his latest start.

However the trainer told sportinglife.com on Thursday evening: “I looked at both races today and booked the transport. The plan is very much to go to York. We’re excited to run there.”

Dual Derby winner Lambourn has a two-pound penalty to carry at York but is still 14 pounds clear of his rival on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings although Carmers’ figure includes the ‘p’ symbol indicating he is capable of further improvement.