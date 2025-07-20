Menu icon
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Wayne Lordan celebrates winning the Derby on Lambourn
Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York likely aim for Lambourn

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun July 20, 2025 · 41 min ago

Aidan O'Brien is likely to split Jan Brueghel and Lambourn, with the latter pencilled in for a crack at next month's Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

The dual Derby winner is entered alongside star stablemate Jan Brueghel (and several others from Ballydoyle including Continuous) in Saturday's Group 1 King George Vi And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, but the trainer revealed on Sunday that connections are more likely to wait for the Ebor Festival with the three-year-old, who is already a best-priced 2/1 for the Betfred St Leger on September 13.

Speaking to Racing TV from the Curragh, O'Brien said: "Lambourn has been waiting a little bit in the wings and I wasn't sure the lads (owners) were going to let him run with him (Jan Brueghel) or not. It's definitely possible but I would say probably more not than go (to Ascot) I'd say at the moment.

"If everyone is happy with the other horse (Jan Brueghel) I'd say he might go with Continuous and maybe wait with the three-year-old. He might have a little rest and maybe go to York.

"The Voltigeur works well as when you run in the Voltigeur then you have a choice where you go after that. You don't have to go to the Leger but he's prepared for the Leger if that's what the lads decide to do with him so I think that's the way that everyone is thinking at the moment."

Jan Brueghel ridden by Ryan Moore wins the Betfred Coronation Cup ahead of Calandagan
As for last year's Leger winner and last month's Coronation Cup hero Jan Brueghel, all is reported on track ahead of his next test.

"Everything has gone well with Jan Brueghel, everyone is very happy with him," said O'Brien.

"The plan with him is to go there (Ascot). He'll have something happen (piece of work) early this week and if that goes well then he'll go."

One horse who won't be running in Saturday's midsummer feature is the Royal Ascot winner Amiloc, trainer Ralph Beckett telling the Racing Post: "He's taking longer to get over his King Edward VII win than I would like in order for him to go to the King George.

"He's in the Irish St Leger and there's a lot of stuff in the autumn for him as well and we'll aim him in that direction. The Voltigeur is a possibility and wouldn't come too soon. He'll be ready for that if we think it's a good plan. He'll tell me when he's ready."

