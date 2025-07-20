Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York likely aim for Lambourn

The dual Derby winner is entered alongside star stablemate Jan Brueghel (and several others from Ballydoyle including Continuous) in Saturday's Group 1 King George Vi And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, but the trainer revealed on Sunday that connections are more likely to wait for the Ebor Festival with the three-year-old, who is already a best-priced 2/1 for the Betfred St Leger on September 13.

Speaking to Racing TV from the Curragh, O'Brien said: "Lambourn has been waiting a little bit in the wings and I wasn't sure the lads (owners) were going to let him run with him (Jan Brueghel) or not. It's definitely possible but I would say probably more not than go (to Ascot) I'd say at the moment.

"If everyone is happy with the other horse (Jan Brueghel) I'd say he might go with Continuous and maybe wait with the three-year-old. He might have a little rest and maybe go to York.

"The Voltigeur works well as when you run in the Voltigeur then you have a choice where you go after that. You don't have to go to the Leger but he's prepared for the Leger if that's what the lads decide to do with him so I think that's the way that everyone is thinking at the moment."