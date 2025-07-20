Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York likely aim for Lambourn

Aidan O'Brien is likely to split Jan Brueghel and Lambourn, with the latter pencilled in for a crack at next month's Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.
The dual Derby winner is entered alongside star stablemate Jan Brueghel (and several others from Ballydoyle including Continuous) in Saturday's Group 1 King George Vi And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, but the trainer revealed on Sunday that connections are more likely to wait for the Ebor Festival with the three-year-old, who is already a best-priced 2/1 for the Betfred St Leger on September 13.
Speaking to Racing TV from the Curragh, O'Brien said: "Lambourn has been waiting a little bit in the wings and I wasn't sure the lads (owners) were going to let him run with him (Jan Brueghel) or not. It's definitely possible but I would say probably more not than go (to Ascot) I'd say at the moment.
"If everyone is happy with the other horse (Jan Brueghel) I'd say he might go with Continuous and maybe wait with the three-year-old. He might have a little rest and maybe go to York.
"The Voltigeur works well as when you run in the Voltigeur then you have a choice where you go after that. You don't have to go to the Leger but he's prepared for the Leger if that's what the lads decide to do with him so I think that's the way that everyone is thinking at the moment."
As for last year's Leger winner and last month's Coronation Cup hero Jan Brueghel, all is reported on track ahead of his next test.
"Everything has gone well with Jan Brueghel, everyone is very happy with him," said O'Brien.
"The plan with him is to go there (Ascot). He'll have something happen (piece of work) early this week and if that goes well then he'll go."
One horse who won't be running in Saturday's midsummer feature is the Royal Ascot winner Amiloc, trainer Ralph Beckett telling the Racing Post: "He's taking longer to get over his King Edward VII win than I would like in order for him to go to the King George.
"He's in the Irish St Leger and there's a lot of stuff in the autumn for him as well and we'll aim him in that direction. The Voltigeur is a possibility and wouldn't come too soon. He'll be ready for that if we think it's a good plan. He'll tell me when he's ready."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.