Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival trainer bonus launched

A bonus of £5,000 will be given to the first trainer who manages to saddle a winner over five different days of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival which starts on Friday, July 18 and runs until Saturday, July 26.
Ben Warn, Chairman of Go Racing In Yorkshire said: "There are eight days of racing during the Summer Festival, so it won’t be easy, but we thought it would be a fun addition to the week. Competition is always healthy in Yorkshire, so we are keen to support anything that encourages and rewards runners in the county.”
Although it will be difficult, it’s not impossible – last year the challenge would have been won by David O’Meara and in 2023, Richard Fahey would have landed the spoils.
O'Meara said: "We have a lot of runners in Yorkshire so a challenge like this is right up our street. We will be looking carefully at the races to make sure we have as many runners as possible throughout the week and hope to take the prize home with us.”
The Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival:
- Friday 18th July - Pontefract (eve)
- Saturday 19th July - Ripon
- Saturday 19th July - Doncaster (eve)
- Sunday 20th July - Redcar
- Monday 21st July - Beverley (eve)
- Wednesday 23rd July - Catterick
- Wednesday 23rd July - Doncaster (eve)
- Thursday 24th July - Doncaster
- Friday 25th July - Thirsk
- Friday 25th July - York (eve)
- Saturday 26th July - York
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.