Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival trainer bonus launched

Ben Warn, Chairman of Go Racing In Yorkshire said: "There are eight days of racing during the Summer Festival, so it won’t be easy, but we thought it would be a fun addition to the week. Competition is always healthy in Yorkshire, so we are keen to support anything that encourages and rewards runners in the county.”

Although it will be difficult, it’s not impossible – last year the challenge would have been won by David O’Meara and in 2023, Richard Fahey would have landed the spoils.

O'Meara said: "We have a lot of runners in Yorkshire so a challenge like this is right up our street. We will be looking carefully at the races to make sure we have as many runners as possible throughout the week and hope to take the prize home with us.”

The Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival:

Friday 18th July - Pontefract (eve)

Saturday 19th July - Ripon

Saturday 19th July - Doncaster (eve)

Sunday 20th July - Redcar

Monday 21st July - Beverley (eve)

Wednesday 23rd July - Catterick

Wednesday 23rd July - Doncaster (eve)

Thursday 24th July - Doncaster

Friday 25th July - Thirsk

Friday 25th July - York (eve)

Saturday 26th July - York

