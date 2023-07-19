Sky Bet Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival: Fixtures and horses to follow

On the eve of the 15th Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, we catch up with some of the local trainers who highlight their horses to follow.
“He’s going to step back up to a mile from seven furlongs which probably looks his best trip, but I’m hoping he can get away with the mile around Ripon. I’m hoping there’s plenty of juice in the ground for him and he’s one we’re looking forward to."
“She’s a nice filly who has won twice in Ripon before so she likes the course. Dougie Costello is going to ride both of mine at Ripon."
“She had her first run back for the year at Beverley and she ran well in third. She wasn’t beaten far so I’m hoping for a big run from her as long as the ground stays good or quicker.”
“He ran another massive race at Newmarket and might run at York as a prep run before the Ebor. He’s possibly just a little short of getting into the Ebor, he’s gone up to 98 now but might need another run to make sure he gets into it. He might just have a run in the Group 2 (Sky Bet York Stakes) on Saturday week. He’s had a good season, he’s got his confidence back and we’ve found the key to him now. He’s holding his condition and taking his training. He’s a top-of-the-ground horse.
“We’re hoping to have more runners at York too but it’ll depend on the weather. Everyone at the yard is doing a great job trying to win the best turned outs through the Summer Festival as there’s a cash prize and pizza for them all if we can win.”
"I never realised there was a north-south divide in racing here before I came over and recently it seems more than ever. I got a call on Sunday morning asking me about the success of Julie Camacho’s Shaquille in the July Cup and had to remind them that John Quinn had the best sprinter around last season (Highfield Princess), Richard Fahey has been doing it for years, and Kevin Ryan as well.
"It inspires me to do better as I think some of the north-south bias is a little bit unfair, the tracks up here are as good if not better than some of the tracks in the south. York racecourse is unbelieve, such an impressive place to go. Hopefully it’s going to be a big week or so for us and we’ll try to target as many horses at it as possible."
“I think he could win here, he has a right chance. It’s an apprentice race and Aiden Brookes is able to claim 3lb riding for his own stable. He’s back on his winning mark, the trip is right over a mile and six furlongs. He would want it to remain on the quick side ideally as things haven’t been in his favour this season. This could be his day.”
“He ran a good solid race at Ayr recently, beaten just over three lengths despite finishing seventh having had to challenge more towards the middle of the track. It was only his second run for us and I hope he could improve. He’d have a chance if the ground is on the soft side – he wants plenty of ease.”
“He won this race last year, it’s a mile and a quarter which suits. We are below our winning mark of last season (82 now) and he goes on most ground. He should give us a good shout a week on Sunday and I’d probably rather go back for that than to go to York. He hasn’t run a bad race all season, he was sixth at York and prior to that he’d run well.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“I think the Summer Festival is great, it’s a terrific idea, there are such a variety of tracks in Yorkshire. Malton and Middleham are well served by all the racecourses.
“There’s always a knowledgeable crowd at the Yorkshire tracks too – possibly more so than some of the other tracks across the country.”
“I think we’ve got a few fairly decent chances at Pontefract on Friday. Keep Warm won the nursery there at the last meeting and has gone up 6lb to 66 but we’re able to run in another 0-60 under the 6lb penalty on Friday so he’s got a very good chance.”
“He was third at Ayr from a bad draw last time and had won at Redcar last month. He’s got a great chance.”
“He’s going to have his first run for us having joined from Andrew Balding. He’s had quite a few niggly little problems which is why he hasn’t run for us yet. We really like him and he’d probably want the ground as quick as possible.”
“I’m proud to be from Yorkshire and to have the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival properly branded makes a big difference I think. Personally, I definitely buy things if they’re from Yorkshire – things like Harrogate Spa spring water for instance. People from Yorkshire like to support Yorkshire things.”
“He runs in the big sprint handicap and the way the penalties work means he runs off just a 1lb higher mark than when winning at York last week. He's been brilliant for us and he’s got a good chance again.”
“We’ve got Dark Jedi who is decent, Glendown won there last time, and we’ve got Garden Oasis who has won at the course before. He’s a bit of a course specialist and seems to run well at this time of the year.”
“Gibside won the apprentice race at York last week, he’s a nice horse and looks to be a progressive stayer with a nice chance.”
“Well, Dad rarely likes leaving Yorkshire so it suits us ideally! The prize money is great. We’ve got a lot of horses who seem to go well at this time of year and we try to take the Summer Festival tipping competition seriously.”
“She runs in the last and is a previous course and distance winner. She was slightly disappointing last time but is only 1lb higher than her last winning mark. She’s not got a great draw but we’ve tinkered with her wind since the last run so will hopefully come back and run well.”
“Another case of ‘horses for courses’ as he’s another course and distance winner. He’s still well handicapped on his best form and he wasn’t beaten far from a bad draw last time out.”
“She’s a three-year-old filly who is a bit of a madam but has definitely got some ability. When I was getting the jockey on last time down on the course at Redcar, she managed to headbutt the winning post so she’s a bit of a handful. I hope she shows her ability some time soon and she’s coming down the ratings.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“As much as I’m looking forward to running Badri in the Stewards’ Cup down south at Goodwood, it would be equally nice to try and win at race at York with him at the big meeting in August (Ebor Festival) – it means that much to us.
“If I go to places further afield then it’s because I think we’ve got a chance but if we can stay close to home and support our local tracks then it makes sense for everybody – it’s less travelling for the horses, more economical for us and the staff’s time too.
“York’s a good day out too!”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org