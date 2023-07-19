Sky Bet Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival: Fixtures and horses to follow

On the eve of the 15th Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, we catch up with some of the local trainers who highlight their horses to follow.

Sky Bet Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival details Dates: Friday July 21-Saturday July 29 (full fixtures below)

Charity of the week: Injured Jockeys' Fund

Beer of the week: HoofBeat bitter (Wold Top)

Jack Berry House open 2-4pm Tuesday, July 25

Leading trainer in 2022: Tim Easterby

Leading jockey in 2022: Kevin Stott

Best turned out Yard in 2022: Roger Fell

Adrian Keatley: Horses to follow Wobwobwob (Ripon, Saturday July 22): “He’s going to step back up to a mile from seven furlongs which probably looks his best trip, but I’m hoping he can get away with the mile around Ripon. I’m hoping there’s plenty of juice in the ground for him and he’s one we’re looking forward to." Dungar Glory (Ripon, Saturday July 22): “She’s a nice filly who has won twice in Ripon before so she likes the course. Dougie Costello is going to ride both of mine at Ripon." Jewel Of Kabeir (Redcar, Sunday July 23): “She had her first run back for the year at Beverley and she ran well in third. She wasn’t beaten far so I’m hoping for a big run from her as long as the ground stays good or quicker.” Kihavah (York, Saturday July 29): “He ran another massive race at Newmarket and might run at York as a prep run before the Ebor. He’s possibly just a little short of getting into the Ebor, he’s gone up to 98 now but might need another run to make sure he gets into it. He might just have a run in the Group 2 (Sky Bet York Stakes) on Saturday week. He’s had a good season, he’s got his confidence back and we’ve found the key to him now. He’s holding his condition and taking his training. He’s a top-of-the-ground horse. “We’re hoping to have more runners at York too but it’ll depend on the weather. Everyone at the yard is doing a great job trying to win the best turned outs through the Summer Festival as there’s a cash prize and pizza for them all if we can win.”

Kihavah

Adrian Keatley: What makes Yorkshire racing special? "I never realised there was a north-south divide in racing here before I came over and recently it seems more than ever. I got a call on Sunday morning asking me about the success of Julie Camacho’s Shaquille in the July Cup and had to remind them that John Quinn had the best sprinter around last season (Highfield Princess), Richard Fahey has been doing it for years, and Kevin Ryan as well. "It inspires me to do better as I think some of the north-south bias is a little bit unfair, the tracks up here are as good if not better than some of the tracks in the south. York racecourse is unbelieve, such an impressive place to go. Hopefully it’s going to be a big week or so for us and we’ll try to target as many horses at it as possible."

Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival Schedule Friday July 21 – Pontefract (Eve)

Saturday July 22 – Ripon, Doncaster (Eve)

Sunday July 23 – Redcar

Monday July 24 – Beverley (Eve)

Wednesday July 26 – Catterick

Thursday July 27 – Doncaster

Friday July 28 – Thirsk, York (Eve)

Saturday July 29 – York

Mickey Hammond: Horses to follow Myboymax (Redcar, Sunday July 23): “I think he could win here, he has a right chance. It’s an apprentice race and Aiden Brookes is able to claim 3lb riding for his own stable. He’s back on his winning mark, the trip is right over a mile and six furlongs. He would want it to remain on the quick side ideally as things haven’t been in his favour this season. This could be his day.” Mandega (Doncaster, Thursday July 27): “He ran a good solid race at Ayr recently, beaten just over three lengths despite finishing seventh having had to challenge more towards the middle of the track. It was only his second run for us and I hope he could improve. He’d have a chance if the ground is on the soft side – he wants plenty of ease.” Piecederesistance (Pontefract, July 30): “He won this race last year, it’s a mile and a quarter which suits. We are below our winning mark of last season (82 now) and he goes on most ground. He should give us a good shout a week on Sunday and I’d probably rather go back for that than to go to York. He hasn’t run a bad race all season, he was sixth at York and prior to that he’d run well.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Mickey Hammond: What makes Yorkshire racing special? “I think the Summer Festival is great, it’s a terrific idea, there are such a variety of tracks in Yorkshire. Malton and Middleham are well served by all the racecourses. “There’s always a knowledgeable crowd at the Yorkshire tracks too – possibly more so than some of the other tracks across the country.”

David (and Michael) Easterby: Horses to follow Keep Warm (Pontefract, Friday July 21) “I think we’ve got a few fairly decent chances at Pontefract on Friday. Keep Warm won the nursery there at the last meeting and has gone up 6lb to 66 but we’re able to run in another 0-60 under the 6lb penalty on Friday so he’s got a very good chance.” Bay Of Hope (Pontefract, Friday July 21) “He was third at Ayr from a bad draw last time and had won at Redcar last month. He’s got a great chance.” Carolus Magnus (Ripon, Saturday July 22) “He’s going to have his first run for us having joined from Andrew Balding. He’s had quite a few niggly little problems which is why he hasn’t run for us yet. We really like him and he’d probably want the ground as quick as possible.” David (& Michael) Easterby: What makes Yorkshire racing special? “I’m proud to be from Yorkshire and to have the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival properly branded makes a big difference I think. Personally, I definitely buy things if they’re from Yorkshire – things like Harrogate Spa spring water for instance. People from Yorkshire like to support Yorkshire things.”

Copper Knight blitzes to victory at York

William Easterby (Tim Easterby): Horses to follow Copper Knight (Pontefract, Friday July 21) “He runs in the big sprint handicap and the way the penalties work means he runs off just a 1lb higher mark than when winning at York last week. He's been brilliant for us and he’s got a good chance again.” Garden Oasis (Ripon, Saturday July 22) “We’ve got Dark Jedi who is decent, Glendown won there last time, and we’ve got Garden Oasis who has won at the course before. He’s a bit of a course specialist and seems to run well at this time of the year.” Gibside (Redcar, Sunday July 23) “Gibside won the apprentice race at York last week, he’s a nice horse and looks to be a progressive stayer with a nice chance.” William Easterby (Tim Easterby): What makes Yorkshire racing special? “Well, Dad rarely likes leaving Yorkshire so it suits us ideally! The prize money is great. We’ve got a lot of horses who seem to go well at this time of year and we try to take the Summer Festival tipping competition seriously.”

Ruth Carr: Horses to follow Rhythm (Pontefract, Friday July 21) “She runs in the last and is a previous course and distance winner. She was slightly disappointing last time but is only 1lb higher than her last winning mark. She’s not got a great draw but we’ve tinkered with her wind since the last run so will hopefully come back and run well.” Copper And Five (Ripon, Saturday July 21) “Another case of ‘horses for courses’ as he’s another course and distance winner. He’s still well handicapped on his best form and he wasn’t beaten far from a bad draw last time out.” Rocking Rosa (Redcar, Sunday July 22) “She’s a three-year-old filly who is a bit of a madam but has definitely got some ability. When I was getting the jockey on last time down on the course at Redcar, she managed to headbutt the winning post so she’s a bit of a handful. I hope she shows her ability some time soon and she’s coming down the ratings.”

