Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge
Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge

Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge:

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon July 21, 2025 · 12 min ago

Tim Easterby got off the mark and Alex Hammond seized top spot in the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge at Beverley on Monday.

The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening and runs through to York on Saturday week and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.

Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity. The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Easterby selected his own horse, Mysteryofthesands, who won seven furlong handicap at a SP of 11/10 but star of the night was the Sky Sports Racing presenter who sided with 16/5 winner Without Flaw to return to the top of the table.

Round Four - Beverley

Alex Hammond +795

Karl Burke +650

Sporting Life +612.50

Team David O’Meara +455

Oli Bell +325

Richard Fahey +325

John & Sean Quinn +287.50

Team Kevin Ryan +287.50

Tim Easterby +210

Ed Chamberlin 0

Charlie Johnston 0

Michael Shinners 0

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

