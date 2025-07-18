Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge:

The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening and runs through to York on Saturday week and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.

Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity. The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Easterby selected his own horse, Mysteryofthesands, who won seven furlong handicap at a SP of 11/10 but star of the night was the Sky Sports Racing presenter who sided with 16/5 winner Without Flaw to return to the top of the table.