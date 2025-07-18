Sky Bet Go racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Ripon selections

The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening and runs through to York on Saturday week. The top northern trainers Karl Burke, Tim Easterby, Richard Fahey, David O’Meara, John & Sean Quinn and Kevin Ryan are again involved alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.

Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity.

The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

And in round one the Sky Sports Racing presenter sided with Dan Tucker in the sprint handicap at 7.55 and her selection ran out out a ready winner at 11/4 under Warren Fentiman.

It was a bright start for many tipsters, four of whom selected Walsingham in the 6.45. They included his trainer David O'Meara and the 9/4 chance out a cosy winner. Karl Burke, Richard Fahey and the Sporting Life team also went with the five-year-old.

Not to be outdone, Oli Bell's policy of going for names he likes paid off when another 9/4 chance, Ravishing Beauty, landed the 7.20 for Jedd O'Keeffe and Jack Garrity.

And now the selections are in for today.