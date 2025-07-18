Sky Bet Go racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Ripon results

Karl Burke leapt to the head of the leaderboard in the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge at Ripon on Saturday.
The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening and runs through to York on Saturday week and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.
Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity.
The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.
Burke selected his own horse Stargazed who won the opener at 3/1 to maintain the trainer’s perfect tipping record for the week.
Team Sporting Life and David O’Meara are also two from two after selecting Pink Azalea (15/8) and Goyard (3/10) respectively.
The former was also a first winner of the competition for both Jean & Sean Quinn, who train the filly, and the Kevin Ryan team.
Round Two - Ripon
Karl Burke +650
Sporting Life +612.50
Team David O’Meara +455
Alex Hammond +375
Oli Bell +325
Richard Fahey +325
John & Sean Quinn +287.50
Team Kevin Ryan +287.50
Ed Chamberlin 0
Tim Easterby 0
Charlie Johnston 0
Michael Shinners 0
