Sky Bet Go racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Ripon results

The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening and runs through to York on Saturday week and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.

Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity.

The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Burke selected his own horse Stargazed who won the opener at 3/1 to maintain the trainer’s perfect tipping record for the week.

Team Sporting Life and David O’Meara are also two from two after selecting Pink Azalea (15/8) and Goyard (3/10) respectively.

The former was also a first winner of the competition for both Jean & Sean Quinn, who train the filly, and the Kevin Ryan team.