Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge
Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge

Sky Bet Go racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Pontefract Selections

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri July 18, 2025 · 2h ago

The Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge is back.

It starts at Pontefract this evening and runs through to York on Saturday week. The top northern trainers Karl Burke, Tim Easterby, Richard Fahey, David O’Meara, John & Sean Quinn and Kevin Ryan are again involved alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.

Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity.

The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

The selections are in for Pontefract this evening:

Oli Bell Ravishing Beauty 7.20

Karl Burke Walsingham 6.45

Ed Chamberlin Space Raider 7.20

Tim Easterby Candonomore 6.45

Richard Fahey Walsingham 6.45

Alex Hammond Dan Tucker 7.55

Charlie Johnston It’s A Love Thing 8.25

Team David O’Meara Walsingham 6.45

John & Sean Quinn Showtown 6.10

Team Kevin Ryan Showtown 6.10

Michael Shinners Light Speed (Each Way) 6.45

Sporting Life Walsingham 6.45

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

