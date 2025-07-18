Sky Bet Go racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Pontefract Selections

It starts at Pontefract this evening and runs through to York on Saturday week. The top northern trainers Karl Burke, Tim Easterby, Richard Fahey, David O’Meara, John & Sean Quinn and Kevin Ryan are again involved alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.

Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity.

The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.