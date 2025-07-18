Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Doncaster winners

The tipsters were among the winners again in the Doncaster round of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge - with Oli Bell and the Quinns hitting the jackpot.
The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening, running through to York on Saturday week, and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.
Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity. The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.
Oli Bell shot to the head of the leaderboard on Thursday after selecting 14/1 winner Red Mirage, who was also the pick of his training team, John & Sean Quinn.
Earlier on, David O’Meara struck gold when the George Scott-trained Commander's Intent (6/5 favourite) won the opening contest on Town Moor.
Round Six - Doncaster
Karl Burke - Boiling Over (1.25)
Sporting Life - Kawthar (1.25)
Charlie Johnston - Boiling Over (1.25)
David O’Meara - Commander's Intent (1.25)
Michael Shinners - Astronomica (3.10)
Oli Bell - Red Mirage (4.20)
John & Sean Quinn - Red Mirage (4.20)
Kevin Ryan - Song Brocade (4.55)
Ed Chamberlin - Komodo Island (4.55)
Alex Hammond - Promise Time (5.30)
Tim Easterby - Stirrup Cup, each-way (5.30)
Richard Fahey - Lesley's Boy, each-way (5.30)
Leaderboard after Wednesday
Alex Hammond +795
Team David O’Meara +655
Karl Burke +650
Sporting Life +612.50
Oli Bell +545
Richard Fahey +545
Team Kevin Ryan +487.50
John & Sean Quinn +287.50
Tim Easterby +210
Ed Chamberlin 0
Charlie Johnston 0
Michael Shinners 0
