Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Doncaster winners

The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening, running through to York on Saturday week, and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.

Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity. The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Oli Bell shot to the head of the leaderboard on Thursday after selecting 14/1 winner Red Mirage, who was also the pick of his training team, John & Sean Quinn.

Earlier on, David O’Meara struck gold when the George Scott-trained Commander's Intent (6/5 favourite) won the opening contest on Town Moor.