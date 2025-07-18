Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Doncaster selections

Four tipsters were on target in the Catterick round of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge - now check out the Doncaster picks.
The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening and runs through to York on Saturday week and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.
Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity. The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.
Team David O’Meara move into second place on Wednesday having selected Magic Box, the even-money winner of the nursery. She was also tipped by Team Kevin Ryan.
Bosphorus Rose was on target for Oli Bell and Richard Fahey, moving them up the ladder too ahead of Thursday’s round at Doncaster.
Round Six - Doncaster
Karl Burke - Boiling Over (1.25)
Sporting Life - Kawthar (1.25)
Charlie Johnston - Boiling Over (1.25)
David O’Meara - Commander's Intent (1.25)
Michael Shinners - Astronomica (3.10)
Oli Bell - Red Mirage (4.20)
John & Sean Quinn - Red Mirage (4.20)
Kevin Ryan - Song Brocade (4.55)
Ed Chamberlin - Komodo (4.55)
Alex Hammond - Promise Time (5.30)
Tim Easterby - Stirrup Cup, each-way (5.30)
Richard Fahey - Lesley's Boy, each-way (5.30)
Leaderboard
Alex Hammond +795
Team David O’Meara +655
Karl Burke +650
Sporting Life +612.50
Oli Bell +545
Richard Fahey +545
Team Kevin Ryan +487.50
John & Sean Quinn +287.50
Tim Easterby +210
Ed Chamberlin 0
Charlie Johnston 0
Michael Shinners 0
