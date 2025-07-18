Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Doncaster selections

The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening and runs through to York on Saturday week and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.

Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity. The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Team David O’Meara move into second place on Wednesday having selected Magic Box, the even-money winner of the nursery. She was also tipped by Team Kevin Ryan.

Bosphorus Rose was on target for Oli Bell and Richard Fahey, moving them up the ladder too ahead of Thursday’s round at Doncaster.