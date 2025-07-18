Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Catterick selections

The selections are in for today's round of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge at Catterick.
The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening and runs through to York on Saturday week and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.
Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity. The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.
Alex Hammond is looking to consolidate her lead at the top of the table while for Ed Chamberlin, Charlie Johnston and Michael Shinners, any winner will do at this stage.
Round Five - Catterick
Alex Hammond +795 - CROCODILE POWER 5.00
Karl Burke +650 - CROCODILE POWER 5.00
Sporting Life +612.50 - ADVERTORIAL 4.00
Team David O’Meara +455 - MAGIC BOX 3.00
Oli Bell +325 - BOSHPHORUS ROSE 4.30
Richard Fahey +325 - BOSPHORUS ROSE 4.30
John & Sean Quinn +287.50 - HOME STOKES 3.30
Team Kevin Ryan +287.50 - MAGIC BOX 3.00
Tim Easterby +210 - LYRICAL SONG 2.30
Ed Chamberlin 0 - PENN AVENUE 4.00
Charlie Johnston 0 - ROSSO LEVANTE 4.00
Michael Shinners 0 - CROCODILE POWER 5.00
