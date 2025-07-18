Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Catterick selections

The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening and runs through to York on Saturday week and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.

Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity. The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Alex Hammond is looking to consolidate her lead at the top of the table while for Ed Chamberlin, Charlie Johnston and Michael Shinners, any winner will do at this stage.