Sky Bet Go racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Beverley tips

The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening and runs through to York on Saturday week and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.

Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity. The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

After an unusually quiet Sunday at Redcar, Karl Burke (+650) still leads the way from Sporting Life (+612.50) and David O’Meara (+455), while Alex Hammond, Oli Bell, Richard Fahey, Kevin Ryan and John & Sean Quinn have also all found winners over the first three legs.

Next up the challenge rolls onto Beverley's evening fixture on Monday.