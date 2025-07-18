Sky Bet Go racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Beverley tips

Karl Burke remained at the head of the leaderboard in the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge following a blank Sunday for the tipsters.
The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening and runs through to York on Saturday week and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.
Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity. The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.
After an unusually quiet Sunday at Redcar, Karl Burke (+650) still leads the way from Sporting Life (+612.50) and David O’Meara (+455), while Alex Hammond, Oli Bell, Richard Fahey, Kevin Ryan and John & Sean Quinn have also all found winners over the first three legs.
Next up the challenge rolls onto Beverley's evening fixture on Monday.
Round Four - Beverley
Will appear here...
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.