Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes: Kon Tiki remains unbeaten

Kon Tiki made a successful turf debut in the Listed Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes at York.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s charge had looked a useful prospect when winning on the all-weather at Wolverhampton and Kempton and defied a market drift to follow up on Friday. The daughter of Night Of Thunder raced closest to the stands’ side down the home straight and looked set to win impressively when going clear a furlong-and-a-half out, but Bermuda Longtail closed her down and was within half-a-length at the line.

