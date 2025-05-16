Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes: Kon Tiki remains unbeaten

Kon Tiki made a successful turf debut in the Listed Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes at York.
Jane Chapple-Hyam’s charge had looked a useful prospect when winning on the all-weather at Wolverhampton and Kempton and defied a market drift to follow up on Friday.
The daughter of Night Of Thunder raced closest to the stands’ side down the home straight and looked set to win impressively when going clear a furlong-and-a-half out, but Bermuda Longtail closed her down and was within half-a-length at the line.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
The winning trainer said: “She’s trained well all winter. I had her in the Guineas but we decided to come here instead.
"It was her first time on turf, coming off the all-weather, and I just thought this was a nice start for her and allowed her more time to come in her coat.
“Mr Harris (owner) likes them to go gradually up the staircase, so there’s no rush. We’ll go for the Sandringham, a Group Two at Chantilly, that’s a nice step from a Listed race.
“For me the race then would be the Falmouth.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.