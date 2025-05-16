Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Kon Tiki wins at York
Kon Tiki wins at York

Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes: Kon Tiki remains unbeaten

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Fri May 16, 2025 · 2h ago

Kon Tiki made a successful turf debut in the Listed Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes at York.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s charge had looked a useful prospect when winning on the all-weather at Wolverhampton and Kempton and defied a market drift to follow up on Friday.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder raced closest to the stands’ side down the home straight and looked set to win impressively when going clear a furlong-and-a-half out, but Bermuda Longtail closed her down and was within half-a-length at the line.

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

The winning trainer said: “She’s trained well all winter. I had her in the Guineas but we decided to come here instead.

"It was her first time on turf, coming off the all-weather, and I just thought this was a nice start for her and allowed her more time to come in her coat.

“Mr Harris (owner) likes them to go gradually up the staircase, so there’s no rush. We’ll go for the Sandringham, a Group Two at Chantilly, that’s a nice step from a Listed race.

“For me the race then would be the Falmouth.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING