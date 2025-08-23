Menu icon
Sporting Life
David Ord
David Ord

Sky Bet Ebor report: David Ord on Ethical Diamond's win

By David Ord
Sat August 23, 2025 · 1h ago

Our man at the track watches Ethical Diamond win the Sky Bet Ebor and gets a better view of the action than Willie Mullins.

It’s at the furlong pole you know. Hard against the stands’ rail, clean white silks, William Buick taking dead aim at the winning post and Ethical Diamond beginning to put clear blue water between himself and the rest.

Willie Mullins has won the Sky Bet Ebor for a third time.

The betting market on raceday was remarkably volatile, morning gambles on Fleetfoot and Siege Of Troy have you desperately trying to find them on the racecard. I must have spent about three weeks talking about this race, visiting yards in England and Ireland, and don’t think I’ve ever mentioned either.

But in the end, it’s the late money that tells the story. The winner goes off 5/1 favourite and never gives those celebrating in the stands or around the winners’ enclosure a moment’s concern.

“I’ll have to take your word for that,” Mullins smiles. “I forgot my binoculars.”

Human after all, even if the training achievements suggest otherwise.

Ethical Diamond wins the Sky Bet Ebor
Ethical Diamond wins the Sky Bet Ebor
