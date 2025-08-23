It’s at the furlong pole you know. Hard against the stands’ rail, clean white silks, William Buick taking dead aim at the winning post and Ethical Diamond beginning to put clear blue water between himself and the rest.

Willie Mullins has won the Sky Bet Ebor for a third time.

The betting market on raceday was remarkably volatile, morning gambles on Fleetfoot and Siege Of Troy have you desperately trying to find them on the racecard. I must have spent about three weeks talking about this race, visiting yards in England and Ireland, and don’t think I’ve ever mentioned either.

But in the end, it’s the late money that tells the story. The winner goes off 5/1 favourite and never gives those celebrating in the stands or around the winners’ enclosure a moment’s concern.

“I’ll have to take your word for that,” Mullins smiles. “I forgot my binoculars.”

Human after all, even if the training achievements suggest otherwise.