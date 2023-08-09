It’s the second day of the trip to Ireland and time to visit more leading Sky Bet Ebor contenders.

One is owned by JP McManus, another trained by Willie Mullins. It’s Flat racing but not as we know it. The lure of the £300,000 first prize means the heritage handicap is on many a radar right now and Joseph O’Brien and Mullins are both readying two horses apiece for this year’s renewal. Let’s start in the Green and Gold and Dawn Rising, winner of the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot. He looks tuned to the minute as he joins the throng of horses parading around his trainer in the all-weather arena before heading up for a morning canter.

York will be a far bigger test of speed than the longest race on the Flat calendar was but that does not concern the trainer – not one jot. “He’s very well and a very straightforward horse and he’s prepared well. He’s performed well at a mile-and-a-half before, so the trip doesn’t worry me. He’s a very versatile horse. He can lead, he’s lead all the way in the past or can settle in," O'Brien said. Stablemate Nusret won a race on the Road To The Ebor – at the Curragh. It means he’s guaranteed a spot in the final field. He’s not a certain runner and is likely to be around six pounds out of the handicap if given the green light to run. But again that does not concern the trainer – not one jot. “He’s the right type for the race, “ O’Brien enthused. “The big field will suit him; he loves a good pace to aim at and is a strong traveller. He has a live chance. It’s obviously an ask to be carrying six or seven pounds extra but he’s in great nick and I think what’s more important for him is the set up of the race rather than being out the weights.” From the top of Owning Hill near Piltown to the magical kingdom of Closutton. There, the strongest team of National Hunt horses ever assembled have just returned from their summer holidays. They’ll slowly work away until the autumn rain arrives and the batallion is gradually unleashed. But we’re not here to see them – or Vauban who was once on the radar for the Ebor but now instead has secured a place in the Melbourne Cup and bound for the other side of the world. Yet even in his absence Mullins still has Ebor cards to play – two of them in fact.

Vauban wins under Ryan Moore