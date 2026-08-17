Sky Bet Ebor preview: Tips for York Saturday feature

David Ord and Ian Ogg with the horses at the top of their shortlist for Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor.
David Ord - Tarriance & Ascending
TARRIANCE was top of my shortlist straight after his run at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and I'm in no mood to change that stance. He looks to have been laid out for this race all year by his top team following his victory in the Sky Bet Melrose over course-and-distance last season.
The dogs were already barking about his Ebor chances before Goodwood where he produced a career best to finish fourth behind Hopewell Rock despite shaping as if just in need of the run. He impressed with how he travelled before tiring late and will be cherry-ripe from an unchanged mark. Sadly he hasn't been missed in the market though.
ASCENDING has mind. He was second to subsequent Breeders' Cup Turf winner Ethical Diamond in the race last year and he travelled through the race like a well-handicapped horse.
This again looks to have been the long-term plan as connections plot a potential route to the Melbourne Cup and he ran better than the finishing position suggests at Royal Ascot and in a warm heat at Leopardstown last time. Back to a mile-and-a-six in a strongly-run race be can fully revive and 40/1 looks a very big price at this stage.
Click on the graphic below to listen to our Sky Bet Ebor Festival preview podcast
Ian Ogg - Emit & Paddy The Squire
EMIT finished fourth in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot, a race won in 2025 by Ethical Diamond en route to success in the Ebor, finishing a couple of places in front of Hopewell Rock. The Goodwood winner was reportedly not quite at 100% at Ascot but he's picked up a 4 lb penalty which won't make his task of reversing the form any easier.
In contrast, Emit could be seen to better effect at York with the step back up in trip and likely stronger pace expected to suit. He was staying on well in the Ascot straight and caught the eye with a similar performance in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Handicap at the Curragh prior to that.
PADDY THE SQUIRE is a six-year-old with 20 starts under his belt but only two of them have been over this trip and it could unlock a little improvement. On the second of them, he finished third to Daiquiri Bay in the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot and he's backed that up with another good run at Newmarket over a mile and a half.
There will be something better handicapped in the field but he has proved he can be competitive in this type of contest and I expect him to make his presence felt. If he enjoys a little luck, or others suffer the reverse, then he just may be able to take advantage.
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