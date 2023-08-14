Dawn Rising

"Things have been really good, we're very lucky. We have some really nice horses. But firstly, we have a great team of people, which is essential, but we have some very nice horses - two-year-olds and older horses and, hopefully we can finish off the season strong.

"We have a couple of potential runners for York and we're excited and looking forward to the Ebor Festival.

"Dawn Rising stays very well and he's a straightforward horse. He likes a bit of juice in the ground, but he's run on better ground as well. Obviously, the Ebor is a very strong race, but he is in good shape. He's prepared well and we're hoping to get some prize money.

"He should be fine at the trip, he's performed well at a mile and a half as well. So, yeah, we're not too worried about the trip.

"He's obviously graded winner over jumps and obviously a high-class horse on the Flat. So he's very versatile. He's been a great horse for us over the last two years and hopefully we're not finished just yet.

"Ascot was a huge day. It was great to have a winner in Royal Ascot for JP (McManus) and his family and JP was there and it was a wonderful ride from Ryan (Moore), it was a great end of the week.

"He can lead, he's led all the way in the past, he can sit in and so really it'll be down to whoever rides him and however it sets up and he'll be placed accordingly."