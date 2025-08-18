Menu icon
Ethical Diamond wins the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes under Ryan Moore
Ethical Diamond wins the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes under Ryan Moore

Sky Bet Ebor preview: Hipop De Loire 7/2 favourite

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon August 18, 2025 · 3h ago

Hipop De Loire is 7/2 favourite with the sponsors for the Sky Bet Ebor after 47 entries remained for Saturday's showpiece at the five-day declaration stage.

Willie Mullins' charge finished fourth in the race last season after meeting with trouble in running and warmed up for this year's renewal with an easy win over hurdles at Galway. The champion jumps trainer also has another leading fancy in Royal Ascot winner Ethical Diamond.

Others prominent in the market include French Master, who won the Copper Horse himself at Ascot before finishing fifth in the Goodwood Cup, and the well-touted London City from the Aidan O'Brien yard.

Alphonse Le Grande and Shadow Dance also stand their ground while Joseph O'Brien is set to run Aeronautic and Mr Percy.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "It looks like being a strong renewal of the Sky Bet Ebor and another full field. Hipop De Loire is strong at the head of the market but there are plenty of others attracting money and it promises to be a fascinating race."

Sky Bet Ebor - sponsors bet: 7/2 Hipop De Loire, 8 Ethical Diamond, French Master, London City, 14 Alphonse Le Grande, Shadow Dance, 20 Aeronautic, Dancing In Paris, Majestic Warrior, Mr Percy, Oneforthegutter, 25 Almoshher, Ascending, Kishavar, Samui, Siege Of Troy, 33 Onesmoothoperator, Real Dream, 40 bar

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

