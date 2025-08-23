Menu icon
Ethical Diamond wins the Sky Bet Ebor
Ethical Diamond wins the Sky Bet Ebor

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap report, reaction and free video replay

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat August 23, 2025 · 2h ago

Willie Mullins' well-backed Ethical Diamond led home an Irish-trained 1-2-3 as he ran away with the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap under William Buick.

The five-year-old was sent off the 5/1 favourite after claiming that market position from stablemate Hipop De Loire and he stormed clear for an emphatic two-and-a-half length success.

Buick made his challenge down the stands' side rail and he showed his rivals a clean pair of hooves as he led home Ascending (12/1) and Queenstown (25/1) to win Mullins a third Ebor.

Stressfree (28/1) and Real Dream (25/1) were fourth and fifth home.

Buick said: "Willie said we're drawn where we're drawn you're not going to get two or three off the rail and he gave me a beautiful ride. I've never won the Ebor but I've never had a better ride.

"I got a good trip and when I asked him to accelerate he was right there for me. He's a very talented horse.

"I think he ticks every box [for the Melbourne Cup]."

Mullins, however, ruled out a Melbourne Cup tilt with the winner: "It took us a while to get tactics right on him.

"Buick was very good on him today. His work is always good, tactics are the main key with him. Now we can just up him in grade and hopefully get some black type.

"He won't go to Australia. The protocols down there wouldn't suit him."

Ethical Diamond's win meant a £20,000 boost for the charity M.A.S.H (Military Assistance Social Hub) as they drew the winner in Sky Bet's Ebor charity draw. M.A.S.H is based in the East Riding of Yorkshire and provides a safe and social environment for veterans, serving personnel, and their families.

