Sky Bet Ebor Handicap report, reaction and free video replay

The five-year-old was sent off the 5/1 favourite after claiming that market position from stablemate Hipop De Loire and he stormed clear for an emphatic two-and-a-half length success.

Buick made his challenge down the stands' side rail and he showed his rivals a clean pair of hooves as he led home Ascending (12/1) and Queenstown (25/1) to win Mullins a third Ebor.

Stressfree (28/1) and Real Dream (25/1) were fourth and fifth home.

Buick said: "Willie said we're drawn where we're drawn you're not going to get two or three off the rail and he gave me a beautiful ride. I've never won the Ebor but I've never had a better ride.

"I got a good trip and when I asked him to accelerate he was right there for me. He's a very talented horse.

"I think he ticks every box [for the Melbourne Cup]."