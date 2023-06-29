Sky Bet Ebor Handicap now a 'Golden Ticket' race for Melbourne Cup

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) has released the conditions for the 2023 Group 1 AUD$8.4 million (approx. £4.4m) Lexus Melbourne Cup, with the introduction of a seventh golden ticket into the race that stops a nation™.

The Sky Bet Ebor Handicap will become the only international race to offer automatic entry into the Lexus Melbourne Cup, with Britain’s richest flat handicap at £500,000 now set to give connections an even bigger incentive to win.

The Ebor Handicap will be run at York Racecourse on Saturday August 26, with the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy to attend as part of its four-day visit to the Knavesmire, during the 21st annual Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.

The Ebor has a strong Melbourne Cup record, with several Ebor runners travelling to Melbourne to compete over the years. The most recent notable was 2016 York winner, Heartbreak City, who finished a close second in the Melbourne Cup that November..

Now, York runners, wherever they sit in the UK handicap weights, know they can travel to Australia with the confidence of a start in the Victoria showpiece.

VRC Chief Executive Steve Rosich said the alignment with York Racecourse was a natural progression.

"The Ebor Handicap has been a proven pathway into the Melbourne Cup over the years and it is fantastic to be able to build on the association with Flemington and York Racecourse,” Mr Rosich said.

“The introduction of a seventh golden ticket is exciting for both clubs and the connections of all potential Ebor runners. It further cements the Lexus Melbourne Cup’s international reach and appeal.”