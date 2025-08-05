Sky Bet Ebor Festival: Strong Gosden team head to York

Joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden are busy preparing a raft of stars from their Clarehaven Stables for this month’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York Racecourse.

Royal Ascot heroes Ombudsman and Trawlerman are just two horses from the Gosden’s powerful Newmarket string that are bound for the four-day festival, which gets underway on Wednesday, 20 August. On day one of the meeting, Ombudsman is on course to run in the £1.25million Juddmonte International Stakes – the Group 1 race landed by Clarehaven Stables three times in the last seven renewals. Roaring Lion, Mishriff and Mostahdaf have all triumphed in the Longines World’s Best Race for the Gosden team in the extended mile and a quarter contest, now Ombudsman is bidding to follow suit. The Night Of Thunder colt has established himself as an elite performer this summer, winning the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot before going down by a neck to Delacroix in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown. Thady Gosden said: “He won the Prince Of Wales’s first time in a Group 1 and showed he’s up to that level. The Eclipse, again he ran a very good race, beaten by a top class three-year-old coming through. “He’s come out of that race well, had a little freshen up and heading to the Juddmonte International hopefully. He’s such a genuine horse, has got the speed required and hopefully can run a good one there.