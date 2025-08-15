Sky Bet Ebor Festival preview: Andrew Balding on his runners

Andrew Balding is ready to send See The Fire into the red-hot competition of the Group One Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday.

The four-year-old will return to a stage on which she has already landed Group-race triumphs in the Group Three Sky Bet Strensall Stakes and the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Middleton Stakes. Since her 12-length victory in the Middleton in May, the chestnut filly has twice finished third in Group 1 company. And Balding is aware of the size of the challenge awaiting See The Fire in the extended mile and a quarter showdown on the Knavesmire. Ombudsman and Delacroix represent top form from home shores, whilst Japanese superstar Danon Decile brings international class and unbeaten French contender, Daryz, adds further continental intrigue. Balding said: “The Juddmonte is always, in my opinion, the strongest race of the year. It’s where the three-year-olds will always turn up against the older horses and you get that wonderful mix of perhaps horses stepping up from a mile to a mile and a quarter and horses dropping back from a mile and a half. “I think this year it’s very strong as you’d expect. There are a couple of exciting unknowns in there, the Japanese horse and the French horse. But the thing about See The Fire is we know she loves York. She’s unbeaten at the track. She was very impressive winning the Strensall last year and she was absolutely electric winning the Middleton this spring. “I think certain horses favour York and she’s certainly one of those – it’s got to be to her advantage. I’m not saying that means she’s going to win the race but it should make her very competitive.”

If there’s a slight query, it’s how much a heavy-ground Nassau Stakes at Goodwood took out of See The Fire. Under a flag start, she was slowly away in the 31 July race before going down by just over six lengths to Whirl. Balding added: “She seems to have come out of it very well, but you never really know until you run again. She did a piece of work (on Wednesday) and looked as good as ever at home, so I hope she’s going there in really good form.” The Park House Stables trainer also expects to be represented in the Group One Sky Bet City of York Stakes on the final day of the meeting. Balding outlined that Never So Brave is “an intended runner”, while Jonquil is likely to be left in the seven-furlong race at Monday’s confirmation stage – albeit the three-year-old is probably bound for the Celebration Mile the following day. Last time out Never So Brave recorded a fine victory in the Summer Mile at Ascot – and Balding hopes the drop back in distance won’t be an issue. He said: “He looked very good at Ascot over seven in the Buckingham Palace – he was carrying top weight and put in a really good performance there. So, I think it comes alike to him. Winning a Group 2 at a mile suggests he does stay that as well. As long as we’re in the same form as we were for the last two starts he deserves a crack at this race.”

Never So Brave hits the front in the Summer Mile