Sky Bet Ebor Festival preview and tips for York from Racing TV pundit Mark Howard

Mark Howard gives you five horses to consider backing at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York next week.

David O’Meara has won Thursday’s Clipper Handicap (3.00) on three occasions, Mont Ras (2013), Firmament (2016) and Blue For You (2022). This year, the Upper Helmsley stable have entered eight in the latest renewal. Most appealing is the progressive NEW IMAGE who arrives in fine form having led close home in the Shergar Cup Mile at Ascot (Good/Firm). Indeed, the four year old did well to prevail having been carried across the track by the front running Yantarni. The progressive son of Frankel, who was acquired for 45,000gns in May last year out of Ger Lyons’ stable, will shoulder a six pounds penalty as a result. Having missed the whole of 2023, the ex-Juddmonte gelding returned from a spell of 539 days on the sidelines winning four times this term, including twice at Southwell (5 & 7f) in the spring. A neck second behind Northern Express off 89 at Ascot (7f) last month, David O’Meara’s runner evidently relished the step up to a mile on his most recent start. Placed at the track, he has plenty going for him off a mark of 95. Three year olds have dominated the Listed Galtres Stakes on Thursday (4.10) in recent seasons with the Classic generation winning twelve of the last thirteen editions. William Haggas has won the twelve furlongs event on three occasions – the trio were also all three year olds – the head of Somerville Lodge is expected to field the likely favourite, SEA JUST IN TIME. A well bred daughter of Sea The Stars, she is a half-sister to former and present stable companions Sea On Time and Truthful. Officially rated 94, she made a sparkling racecourse debut at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting defeating a handful of rivals by upwards of four and three quarters of a length. Below par in a Listed contest at Goodwood next time, the Haggas filly was given time to regroup and recaptured the winning thread in a novice stakes at Kempton this month. Stepping up to twelve furlongs for the first time, Tom Marquand’s mount wasn’t hard pressed to beat the 88 rated Beeley by a length with the pair clear. Back up in class here, she has also been entered in the Group 1 Fillies’ & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October, but this looks a good opportunity to gain some black type.

Ed Bethell fields two intriguing runners in the fillies’ handicap over seven furlongs on Thursday (5.20), namely ELIM and Coppull Hall Lane. Preference is for the former who brings more experience into the contest and the drop back in trip is expected to suit. Sidelined with a fractured pastern for much of last year, the Make Believe filly has run three fine races in defeat in 2024. Sixth in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, her draw in stall 13 did her few favours, before she finished third in the Listed Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract last time. The four year old travelled like the best filly in the race leading early in the homestraight. Outstayed late on, she possesses a high cruising speed and the Knavesmire ought to play to her strengths. A nine pounds rise since isn’t ideal but she comes here unexposed over the distance – she hasn’t raced over seven furlongs since being beaten a head on her racecourse debut at Newcastle in October 2022. Having only raced seven times during her career, it will be a surprise if she hasn’t got more to offer. BELIEVING, nominated by her trainer George Boughey as his horse to follow in Ahead On The Flat and the four year old hasn’t disappointed with Listed and Group 2 victories in 2024. A three times Pattern winner and Group 1 placed last term, the Mehmas filly was an impressive scorer of the Listed Achilles Stakes at Haydock in the spring before running two terrific races in the space of four days at Royal Ascot. Fourth in the King Charles III and QEII Jubilee Stakes, she was beaten a length and a half on the former occasion – it was only ten days after her Haydock win, plus she was drawn in stall one compared to the first three home who were berthed in stalls 17, 15 and 6. A length and three quarters winner of the Group 2 Saphire Stakes at the Curragh (5f : Good), she readily brushed aside Beautiful Diamond and Makarova under Ryan Moore (1 from 1). Three parts of a length third to Big Evs in Group 2 company at Goodwood this month, she finished strongly covering the last two furlongs in 10.84 and 11.70 seconds – the fastest in the field. It is felt the return to a flat track will suit in the Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday (3.35)– her record on such tracks is 1522110301 (the two disappointing efforts came in France and Hong Kong). Her form figures over the trip are 01413. Despite being 0 from 5 at Group 1 level, she has never been in better form. Jwala (2013), Mecca’s Angel (2015) and Marsha (2017) were all winning four year old fillies in recent years. Her trainer is seeking his first ever winner on the Knavesmire (0 from 28).

As expected, there are some exciting youngsters entered in the British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes on Friday (4.45). Roger Varian won the seven furlongs event with subsequent Royal Ascot winner Molatham in 2019 and his sole entry this time around is the once raced ULTRASOUL. Absent for 50 days, the son of Kingman who cost €200,000 as a yearling finished strongly over six furlongs on his debut at Yarmouth last month. Partnered by Ray Dawson, he was denied by a length behind Godolphin’s Shadow of Light, who has followed up under a penalty and is rated 96. Both the third (Good of War – runs in the Group 3 Acomb Stakes on Wednesday) and fourth have also shed their maiden tags since and that experience won’t have been lost on the Varian runner. His pedigree and running style suggest the extra furlong will be very much to his liking. Entered in the Champagne, Mill Reef and Dewhurst Stakes in the Autumn, he can go well in the richest juvenile maiden run all year.